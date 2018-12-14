Anthony Joshua ‘not interested’ in fighting Tyson Fury as he calls out Deontay Wilder for unification bout

Anthony Joshua has revealed that he is “not interested” in fighting Tyson Fury as he wants to unify the heavyweight division by facing Deontay Wilder first.

The landscape of heavyweight boxing is currently a complex one given that Fury and Wilder’s draw almost certainly leaves them facing a rematch, leaving Joshua – the IBF, WBA and WBO champion – out of the picture.

With Dillian Whyte and Dereck Chisora set to meet next weekend, it seems likely that Joshua will have to make do with facing the winner of that domestic dust-up, while Fury and Wilder pursue a rematch that has already been ordered by the WBC.

Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, has not given up on his attempts to lure Wilder into a deal to fight the Watford-born champion, with the WBC telling The Independent that they would be open to a unification bout too should Wilder choose that path.

But when quizzed whether he would be open to fighting Fury, Joshua left it in little doubt.

“I’m not interested in Tyson Fury – he’s not the champion,” Joshua told ESPN. “I’m willing to fight Deontay Wilder on 13 April in London. I don’t know what more I need to do to get that message across. He’s more interested in fighting Tyson Fury. Fury holds no world titles.

“I’ve booked the date in advance, booked the venue in advance. I want to make my point clear in front of everyone – I’m willing to fight any one of these guys, especially the champion Deontay Wilder.

“I’m the one leading the pack since I made my debut. Five years in, several title defences and I’m running the game. I mean business. I don’t know what more I need to do to get that message across to the world. I can handle my business and I’m willing to do that in the ring.”

The next few weeks are crucial in determining how the heavyweight division plays out in 2019 as negotiations are set to reach a conclusion that will see two of the three big heavyweights collide and the third left out in the cold, with both Hearn and rival promoter Frank Warren attempting to reach an agreement with Wilder’s camp for a spring fight next year.