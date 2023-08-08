Anthony Joshua WILL fight this Saturday after Robert Helenius confirmed as new opponent

Anthony Joshua will face Robert Helenius at the O2 Arena on Saturday after Dillian Whyte’s replacement was confirmed.

The former world champion’s bid to return to the top of heavyweight boxing had been derailed on the weekend after “adverse findings” were discovered in Whyte’s anti-doping test.

Whyte, 35, has denied any wrongdoing after the shock news of his failed test emerged over the weekend.

Finnish fighter Helenius, 39, lost in a first-round knockout to Deontay Wilder last year in his biggest fight to date. He boasts a 32-4 record and lost to Whyte six years ago by unanimous decision.

He said: “I am excited about fighting Anthony Joshua on August 12. I am a true Viking that is willing to face any challenge at a moment's notice. This is not an opportunity I was going to let slip away. I plan to make the most of it!"

Speaking after the confirmation, Joshua admitted: “This wasn’t in the script.

“I respect Helenius and may I say, I respect any male or female who steps into the ring. I am laser focused on the win. I can make steps forward to bigger and better things but the road map has a check point, Saturday night. May the best man win.”

Joshua, 33, last fought in April as he defeated Jermaine Franklin at the O2 to bounce back from consecutive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk.

A rematch with Whyte was in the books after their rivalry on the amateur scene, before AJ claimed a seventh-round victory for the British heavyweight title in 2015.

After news of his failed test broke, Whyte said: “I am shocked and devastated to learn of a report by VADA of adverse findings relating to me. I only learned of it this morning and am still reacting to it.

“But I have also just seen that the fight is being canceled. This is without any chance to demonstrate my innocence before the decision.

“I can confirm without a shadow of a doubt that I have not taken the reported substance in this camp or at any point in my life. I’m completely innocent.”