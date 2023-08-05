Anthony Joshua fight off as Dillian Whyte fails drugs test

Anthony Joshua (left) faces off against Dillian Whyte (right) at a pre-fight press conference - Getty Images/Paul Harding

Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Dillian Whyte is off after Whyte returned “adverse analytical findings” in a drugs test.

Two-time heavyweight champion Joshua was due to face Whyte on August 12 but a statement from Matchroom Boxing read: “Today, the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA) informed Matchroom, the Association of Boxing Commissions and the British Boxing Board of Control that Dillian Whyte had returned adverse analytical findings as part of a random anti-doping protocol.

“In light of this news, the fight will be cancelled, and a full investigation will be conducted. Further information on the event will follow.”

Joshua was looking to continue his comeback in the heavyweight division after beating Jermaine Franklin last time out, following unanimous and split decision defeats to Oleksandar Usyk. Whyte beat the American back in November.

More to follow

