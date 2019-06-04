Anthony Joshua exercises rematch clause, will get another shot at Andy Ruiz Jr.

Anthony Joshua will get another shot at Andy Ruiz Jr.

Only a few days after Joshua was upset by Ruiz via seventh-round TKO, Joshua’s side has triggered the rematch clause included in the fight’s contract. Eddie Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, announced the news on Tuesday.

Hearn said the rematch will take place in November or December at a to-be-announced venue.

After meetings with AJ, Rob Mc and the management team in NY, we have today triggered the contracted rematch clause with Andy Ruiz Jnr. The fight will take place in Nov/Dec at a venue to be confirmed shortly. — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) June 4, 2019

Ruiz Jr., a massive underdog who stands in at 6-foot-2 and 268 pounds, shocked the boxing world by taking Joshua’s heavyweight title belts on Saturday night in New York.

Ruiz took the fight on short notice after Joshua’s original opponent, Jarrell Miller, failed several drug tests in April.

Andy Ruiz, right, punches Anthony Joshua during the seventh round of their heavyweight championship boxing match Saturday in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Ruiz, after being knocked down early, returned the favor four times later in the fight, including the seventh-round blow that ultimately ended the fight, delivering the 6-6, 248-pound Joshua the first loss of his career.

The fight with Ruiz was considered just a final stepping stone for Joshua before a mega-bout with American Deontay Wilder, who holds the WBC world heavyweight crown. Instead, Joshua will get the opportunity to avenge his shocking defeat.

