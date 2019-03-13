Anthony Joshua-Deontay Wilder talks: Eddie Hearn optimistic about potential deal

Eddie Hearn is optimistic a deal can be agreed for Anthony Joshua to fight Deontay Wilder, stating "the pieces are coming together."

Joshua will make his United States debut at Madison Square Garden on June 1, but Jarrell Miller will be his opponent after terms could not be agreed for a heavyweight unification bout with Wilder.

Wilder has been ordered to defend his WBC title against Dominic Breazeale after Tyson Fury opted to face another opponent before a potential rematch with the "Bronze Bomber."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Join DAZN and watch Joshua vs. Miller plus more than 100 fight nights a year

Hearn, Joshua's promoter, is hopeful an agreement can finally be reached for the WBA, WBO and IBF champion to do battle with Wilder, but it will be anything but straightforward.

"It's very encouraging," Hearn told Sky Sports. "I'm not going to say too much on it, because I don't want to jinx anything. But I think there's an opportunity there for someone to be a mediator to get the fight done.

"Clearly, the relationship between Team Wilder and Team Joshua is not the best. I think this is a route that is going to be very beneficial to the making of that undisputed fight. It's not just about doing a deal with Wilder, it's about doing a deal with Joshua.

"They've got their work cut out, but the pieces are coming together. There's a long way to go but we'll see where it goes. Now I think there's a strategy in place that could lead us to this fight.

"There's a clear desire from both sides to make the fight."