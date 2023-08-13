Anthony Joshua confident fight with Deontay Wilder will happen ‘soon’

Anthony Joshua is confident a potential fight with Deontay Wilder will happen soon and insists he continues to carry the heavyweight division.

Joshua claimed the 26th victory of his professional career on Saturday with a thunderous seventh-round stoppage of last-minute opponent Robert Helenius at London’s O2 Arena.

While it was a spectacular finish, Joshua faced boos during the third round before jeers returned by the halfway mark following another pedestrian round.

The sold-out crowd were up on their feet after one minute and 27 seconds of round seven, but this contest was always a stepping stone to an eagerly-anticipated clash with ex-WBC belt-holder Wilder.

Discussions between the camps of Joshua and Wilder continue to take place with Saudi Arabia’s promotional company Skills Challenge looking to host the bout between former champions in January or February.

“Any time is a good time to fight. It could have been Wilder eight years ago or Wilder now. It don’t matter,” Joshua insisted.

“It is only a fight and boxing wins so roll on really. There is no worry to me when it is.

“I am just happy we can get the fight going and I think people appreciate that I am doing my best to keep heavyweight boxing on the map.

“Yeah, we’re carrying heavyweight boxing. I have believed that for years I have played my part in bringing entertainment to heavyweight boxing.

Anthony Joshua (left) and Robert Helenius following the fight (Nick Potts, PA)

“That is why you are asking about the Wilder fight. I am not comparing what it could have been, I’m just happy that we’re getting this fight under way potentially soon because it does great for boxing I think.

“We’ll look back in years to come and think, ‘look at that era, that guy fought everyone,’ and that’s what is important. Not protecting you zero. It is about fighting the best and giving your best.”

There is no guessing who Joshua’s final sentence was aimed at with fellow Briton Tyson Fury set to take on UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in Riyadh on October 28.

Joshua would have celebrated a decade in the pro ranks that month and despite not holding any belts for nearly two years, he is confident his team can strike a deal with Wilder’s camp.

Story continues

He said: “I don’t feel pressure any more. Remember I am not a heavyweight champion, I leave that to the other guys. I am just a contender trying to make my way.

Thank you. Until next time, God bless. pic.twitter.com/P98SQyeGRD — Anthony Joshua (@anthonyjoshua) August 12, 2023

“It is not easy to get these fights over the line, he (Wilder) didn’t fight Andy Ruiz Jr. It is not easy to get these fights over but I have got full trust in my team.

“They’ve taken me a long way to become unified two-time heavyweight champion of the world. We collected belt after belt. Four of the five major belts. IBO, IBF, WBO, WBA.

“We collected all them belts, defended them multiply times, done great business, stadium fights, fought in American, Saudi.

“My team are amazing so I put all my faith in them to deliver. We’ve just got to hope the other team play ball.”

Joshua was quick to credit trainer Derrick James for his first knock-out victory in three years.

In only their second fight together and after dealing with Dillian Whyte’s late withdrawal, James reiterated to his tutelage to keep “shooting the right” and it helped to produce the money shot before midnight in England’s capital.

While frustration had started to grow over Joshua failing to consistently engage with Helenius, who had suffered a vicious first-round loss to Wilder in New York last October, the Finchley boxer was comfortable with his tactics.

He questioned: “Are they booing me or booing Helenius? That is the question.

Anthony Joshua said the fight was like a game of chess. (Nick Potts, PA)

“I think they don’t understand it is competitive boxing. We are trying to shut each others passes down.

“It is a game of chest. When you are playing, it is the most interesting and thinking man’s sport but from the outside chest is a boring game.

“Why am I going to go in there and trade from round one?

“We are building confidence in myself, which is important and I have confidence in my team.

“It was a late replacement and Helenius’ reputation was damaged due to the fact he was knocked out in a round, but he’s a very good operator.

“He was presenting certain obstacles for me to get over and Derrick guided me to that knock-out.

“I am just happy to get the win because I always know after one win it can lead onto something spectacular and I believe we’re onto something big.”