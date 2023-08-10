Anthony Joshua column: It’s clear Robert Helenius means business... but he’ll be disappointed

When you’re standing face to face with an opponent at the pre-fight press conference, that’s the moment when everything finally becomes real.

Looking into the eyes of Robert Helenius yesterday, it’s abundantly clear that this guy means business. There were plenty of people lining up to replace Dillian Whyte this weekend but, to me, he’s different.

Seeing him just a few feet away from me, it’s clear this is a guy that’s not coming just for the pay day. He means business and, in his mind, he has the genuine belief that the win is within his grasp.

I love it that he’s got that fighter’s mindset, but I’m sorry to say for him, his team and his Finnish supporters, I see Saturday night’s contest very much going the other way.

Of course, I want to stop him, but at the same time I don’t care when victory eventually comes. It’s the win that matters and, if it has to go 12 rounds, that merely gives me 12 more rounds of experience to store for next time. Right now, I’m making no predictions.

Helenius is clearly fit and ready for this fight. He’s already got three rounds under his belt against Mika Mielonen from last weekend and he’s come through that one pretty much unscathed, judging by the look of him.

We’ve sparred together in the past. He’s a big unit, he can hit hard and he certainly knows how to carry himself in the ring. He’s had 15 years in the pro ranks and he’ll bring all that wisdom and experience, and hit me with it.

I was always going to fight on Saturday night, whoever the opponent. I made that clear to Eddie Hearn when he told me the news about Dillian having to pull out.

There was too much at stake: letting down those with tickets, those travelling from all over the world and those hoping for a big night. There’s few things I hate more than letting people down… it doesn’t matter who they are.

People need to remember that while it’s a different opponent, it’s the same me — and I like to think that people are coming to watch or tuning in for me.

