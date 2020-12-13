Anthony Joshua celebrates and Paul Pogba speaks out – Sunday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 13.
Football
Paul Pogba is fully committed to United.
Wise words from Marcus Rashford.
This Christmas is going to be so tough for so many. For over a million households who have fallen off the pay roll this year Christmas will be faced with confusion and sadness. If we can do one thing this Christmas, let’s be kind and understanding ♥️
— Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) December 13, 2020
Dominic Calvert-Lewin was delighted Everton returned to winning ways.
A big Madrid milestone for Karim Benzema.
As there was for Villa boss Dean Smith, too.
𝟱𝟬𝟬 games in management ✅
Congratulations, boss! 👏 pic.twitter.com/awKjKDwmCf
— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) December 13, 2020
Make the most of your Sunday like Nigel Adkins.
Curious? Day 13 @Strive252 #coffeewithnige pic.twitter.com/tXwvkKiyBr
— Nigel Adkins (@TheNigelAdkins) December 13, 2020
John Stones reflected on the derby draw.
Harry Kane was hoping for more.
Gutted to only come away with a point from that but no time to dwell on it. Big game Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/UT7d2fZGg6
— Harry Kane (@HKane) December 13, 2020
Theo Walcott was buzzing to play in front of fans again.
It was so special to have fans back in St Mary’s today. Those 3 points were for you ❤️🤍🖤 @SouthamptonFC #saintsfc pic.twitter.com/xyqQ2iRlR3
— Theo Walcott (@theowalcott) December 13, 2020
As was Nathan Redmond.
It’s been a while! Great performance from the team today. Solid, clinical & efficient. Great to have the fans back too, let’s keep going ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/c7L0hEnTbc
— Redz (@NathanRedmond22) December 13, 2020
And Wilfried Zaha.
BIG point and performance from the boys 💪🏿💪🏿 made even better with having the fans back 🤟🏿 pic.twitter.com/uvME6W0J7N
— Wilfried Zaha (@wilfriedzaha) December 13, 2020
Palace’s supporters spurred them on to a point against Tottenham.
❤️💙 We missed you.#CPFC | #CRYTOT pic.twitter.com/58uyeXvFNV
— Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) December 13, 2020
Boxing
AJ dealt with Pulev.
Cooked a cobra 💤 pic.twitter.com/Ipa5Zjcb9l
— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) December 13, 2020
Thanks for coming 💥 pic.twitter.com/zvDVXPNLwK
— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) December 13, 2020
We don’t have to prove anything to no one but ourselves. pic.twitter.com/CDbo5h7ydj
— Anthony Joshua (@anthonyfjoshua) December 12, 2020
Pulev ✔️#JoshuaPulev pic.twitter.com/56FIYtvRKx
— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) December 12, 2020
And delighted Money Mayweather in the crowd.
Champs corner
👑👑👑👑#JoshuaPulev pic.twitter.com/aAKmNoEdhj
— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) December 13, 2020
♟ @anthonyfjoshua x @FloydMayweather #JoshuaPulev pic.twitter.com/huZJgggG1L
— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) December 12, 2020
Eddie Hearn was a proud man.
And a happy one.
Here we go!
It looks like the stage is set for the biggest Heavyweight championship fight since Ali-Frazier in 1971, when @Tyson_Fury meets @anthonyfjoshua for the undisputed crown.
We at Top Rank will start on Monday working to put that fight together.
— Bob Arum (@BobArum) December 12, 2020
Cricket
Stuart Broad urged everyone to follow his lead.
Steve Smith tried not to think about cricket for a minute.
Even when preparing for a Test match it’s important to have a little downtime and switch off, even if it’s just for an hour over your Sunday morning coffee. This is not something that comes easy to me as I find it hard to stop visualising the game or shadow batting! #balance pic.twitter.com/jQZ6GiDHmv
— Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) December 13, 2020
That is some look!
Peter Siddle out here rocking the ski goggles 🥽🔥
#BBL10 pic.twitter.com/c7FUVRWPpA
— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 13, 2020
Joe Denly got a late call to Australia.
SIGNING NEWS | Experienced English International @joed1986 is on his way to Brisbane! 🏴
👉 https://t.co/CCRYx5lrXP#BringtheHEAT #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/xcsvDyIgA9
— Brisbane Heat (@HeatBBL) December 13, 2020
Darts
Glen Durrant made his way to London.
The @OfficialPDC World Champs starts in a cold Darlington Train station for me pic.twitter.com/fsk9UTwNXq
— Glen Durrant (@Duzza180) December 13, 2020
Formula One
Lewis Hamilton loved this year’s Mercedes helmets.
He was also delighted with the efforts of his team.
That’s a wrap for the season! 💨🏁Gotta say a massive thanks to my team. It’s been one hell of a year with you guys and I’m so grateful for everything we’ve accomplished together. Let’s keep making #HIS7ORY together🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/KTK7YBZQOT
— Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) December 13, 2020
George Russell thanked his team.
Can’t thank these guys enough for this year. The results may not be there yet but even in the toughest moments of a brutal season they’ve given it everything for me. Cheers, legends 👊 pic.twitter.com/6TgFvYswFo
— George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) December 13, 2020
Golf
What a journey!
20 years after his first Order of Merit, @WestwoodLee on winning the Race to Dubai.#DPWTC #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/zIFlQvF29n
— The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) December 13, 2020