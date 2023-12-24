Anthony Joshua back to his best with brutal fifth-round stoppage

Anthony Joshua celebrates his victory - Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Rejuvenated and remunerated in the super league for heavyweight boxing, Anthony Joshua made a huge statement by breaking down his opponent Otto Wallin for a spectacular fifth round stoppage in Saudi Arabia.

The Briton was clinical, he was spiteful. A defeat would have meant no way back, but this was the old ‘AJ’ back, with clinical spite and more experience.

Joshua was back to his aggressive best in the opening two stanzas stepping in with right hands. He was focused and powerful, and lived up to the expectations of new trainer Ben Davison - countering and overpowering with the right hand, left hook combination. The former two-time world champion looked imperious.

Joshua turned the screw round after round with power shots, dominating from the start, alternating with mainly right hands to the head between spearing body punches.

This was the best Joshua has looked for a very long time. With a minute to go in the fifth, Wallin was hit and staggered across the ring, and the Briton patiently picked apart the busted face and body of the Swede - cuts on his nose, a haematoma on his eye and blood seeping from the nose.

As Wallin went back to his stool, his team called referee Steve Gray over to end the fight. The perfect stoppage. The fight had been punched out of Wallin, Joshua proving all his doubters wrong in the process and announcing himself once again as a pivotal figure in the super league in Saudi Arabia.

'Anthony Joshua would love that rematch, that trilogy fight with Usyk'



🎥 @GarethADaviesDT sums up a stunning night of boxing from Riyadh#TelegraphSport | #DayOfReckoning | #JoshuaWallin pic.twitter.com/y9MGHpLv89 — Telegraph Sport (@TelegraphSport) December 24, 2023

Joshua at his aggressive best was always going be too much for Wallin, and although the New York based Swede showed against Tyson Fury - in his only career defeat in 28 fights - that he can be awkward and, as a natural left-hander, the creator of clever angles, Joshua with his power and presence nullified it all.

Story continues

A few minor adjustments under Davison have made a huge difference. He marches on.

More to follow...

Joshua produces brilliant display to beat Wallin, as it happened

12:34 AM GMT

So Joshua 'is back'

It was a convincing display from the Briton who dominated from the start against Wallin. The Swede had only lost once coming into the bout but was not allowed to settle.

It will be interesting to see what 2024 brings for the former world champion.

AJ won a convincing victory in Riyadh - Reuters/Ahmed Yosri

12:27 AM GMT

Eddie Hearn's thoughts - 'AJ is the best in the world'

On what this win means...

“AJ is back.I believe this Anthony Joshua is the best in the world. He broke Otto Wallin down. He broke his nose. With this mindset and this team, I think he’s unbeatable.”

On what come next...

“It’s a tough decision between the championship and Deontay Wilder. We signed for Wilder but he lost tonight. I’m so happy to see him smiling. Every heavyweight should be on notice. He’s back.”

12:21 AM GMT

Joshua looked imperious

Looking at him after the fight you wouldn’t have guessed he’d just been in a heavyweight fight.

Joshua has enjoyed a good 2023 - Reuters/Ahmed Yosri

12:15 AM GMT

How AJ made the statement

IT'S OVER! OTTO WALLIN'S CORNER STOPS THE FIGHT! 🥊



ANTHONY JOSHUA WINS IN THE MAIN EVENT! 😤#DayofReckoning pic.twitter.com/9cy8GaGxMA — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) December 23, 2023

12:09 AM GMT

The 'old AJ' is back

Rejuvenated and remunerated in the super league for heavyweight boxing, Anthony Joshua made a huge statement by breaking down his opponent Otto Wallin for a spectacular fifth round stoppage in Saudi Arabia. The Briton was clinical, he was spiteful. A defeat would have meant no way back, but this was the old ‘AJ’ back with more experience. Joshua was back to his aggressive best in the opening two stanzas stepping in with right hands. He was focused and powerful, and lived up to the expectations of new trainer Ben Davison - countering and overpowering with the right hand, left hook combination. The former two-time world champion looked imperious. Joshua turned the screw round after round with power shots, dominating from the start, alternating with mainly right hands to the head between spearing body punches. This was the best Joshua has looked for a very long time. With a minute to go in the fifth, Wallin was hit and staggered across the ring, and the Briton patiently picked apart the busted face and body of the Swede - cuts on his nose, a haematoma on his eye and blood seeping from the nose. As Wallin went back to his stool, his team called referee Steve Gray over to end the fight. The perfect stoppage. The fight had been punched out of Wallin, Joshua proving all his doubters wrong in the process and announcing himself once again as a pivotal figure in the super league in Saudi Arabia. Joshua at his aggressive best was always going be too much for Wallin, and although the New-York based Swede showed against Tyson Fury - in his only career defeat in 28 fights - that he can be awkward and, as a natural left-hander, the creator of clever angles, Joshua with his power and presence nullified it all. A few minor adjustments under Davison have made a huge difference. He marches on.

12:02 AM GMT

AJ speaks - 'I am searching for greatness'

On how well he fought...

“I can’t grade my performance, my performance team will judge it for me, I’ll leave it up to them.”

On whether it was a fight to remind everyone how good he is...

“Not a throwback fight, another fight. I respect Otto. It was another day in the office.”

On his aim...

“Victory by any means. Like Otto, we just want to do whatever it takes to be victorious. This game is like snakes and ladders, you can go down as well as you can go up.”

On his emotions after the fight...

“I am a gifted fighter that has a special gift. I work hard and today was my day. I am searching for greatness, not hopping around enjoying myself.”

On Deontay Wilder’s defeat...

“I wasn’t watching. I am just focusing on myself. I heard Deontay lost, so what, he’ll come back. Everything he said about me, I could rip him apart right now.”

On what happens with any fight against Wilder...

“Everyone still wants to see that fight, right?”

On becoming world champion again...

“I am one step at a time, but that would be great.”

11:51 PM GMT

AJ looked relaxed

And as Richie Woodhall says: “A relaxed AJ is a dangerous AJ.”

11:51 PM GMT

AJ wins in fifth-round stoppage

I think he said to Andy Ruiz, who is ringside, “I am back!”

That was the win and performance he needed to make to prove he’s still one of the best boxers out there and ready for another world title.

Total dominance from AJ - AFP /Fayez Nureldine

11:48 PM GMT

There will be no sixth round!

The fight has been has been stopped between the fifth and sixth rounds.

It’s not hard to see why, Wallin’s face looked hurt there.

11:47 PM GMT

Round 5 - AJ goes on the attack as Wallin hangs on

It’s all AJ and you suspect he senses he can finish this sooner rather than later. The Briton is setting the pace and tone of the fight and landing jabs but it’s a left hook that really hurt Wallin. AJ then lets fly with a right that whistles past the chin, the Swede is in survival mode. Wallin looks as though he’s been through 12 rounds already, there’s not a bead of sweat on AJ.

11:44 PM GMT

Round 4 - AJ in control

Yet more attacking and aggression from AJ. He’s got to keep it going. Wallin yet to land anything of significance and the Briton then then starts to up the tempo and lands another right - Wallin looks hurt. AJ has settled into a good rhythm and looks mentally really up for this. Another right hand just gets through.

Just like the first three rounds - Wallin is having to work so hard just to stay in the fight.

AJ is looking good against Wallin - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

11:39 PM GMT

Round 3 - AJ looking confident

AJ needs to out job Wallin and that’s what he’s doing and he’s landing a good, straight right that jolts the head of Wallin. Another good round. AJ is exuding confidence and poise in the ring.

11:36 PM GMT

Round 2 - More domination from AJ

More good work from AJ as he throws a decent right-left combination. The Briton then lands a great, straight right hand, another follows and he’s got his range early on.

AJ is looking smooth, the timing is there in a way it so wasn’t for Wilder in the earlier bout. Wallin is flat footed and the Briton is able to land a few punches. Good, positive stuff from AJ.

AJ has been on the attack early on - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

11:31 PM GMT

Round 1 - AJ makes good start

It’s important AJ uses the jab and dictates the pace, he tries that here and with some success, he’s on the front foot and lands a good body shot. The Briton then lands a good right hand. This is a good start and the opening he needed to make. The jab is being followed by the right and AJ is well on top.

Steve Bunce says it’s the most positive start since his opening round against Ruiz.

11:27 PM GMT

Lets get ready to RUMMMMBBBBLLLE

Yep, we’re about to get under way. There cannot be another upset, can there?

You suspect AJ will need to get off to a quick start, to calm the nerves as much to make a statement.

11:23 PM GMT

Here's AJ

The Briton has many questions to answer tonight. The first one being can he get the job done against Otto Wallin and in a manner that suggests he can still cut it at the very top?

Anthony Joshua

11:21 PM GMT

The best betting sites for this big fight

Don’t miss your chance to bet on the final showdown of the night as Anothy Joshua looks to line up a fight with Deontay Wilder. Check out our handpicked selection of the best betting sites containing the greatest offers.

11:20 PM GMT

Wallin ring walk

And he comes out to the not-so-menacing tune of Abba’s Winner Takes It All.

Nothing like a Swede being a bit of cliche...

He’ll doubtless have taken confident from that win by Parker against Wilder.

11:15 PM GMT

Gareth A Davies's take on the Joshua-Wallin fight

Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin, heavyweight

Joshua at his aggressive best ought to be too much for Wallin, yet as the New-York based Swede showed against Tyson Fury he can be awkward, tricky, and, as a natural left-hander, creates clever angles for his punches alongside very sound footwork.

Wallin, if Joshua allows his foe into the fight, will grow in confidence and could frustrate the former two-time world champion. A tentative Joshua gives Wallin a chance in this contest. An aggressive Joshua will be a different proposition. If so, expect a KO stoppage from Joshua by rounds 5 or 6.

Verdict: Joshua win by fifth-round knockout

11:12 PM GMT

Best betting sites

Saving the best until last? Your final chance to get a piece of the action is coming up - be sure to check out this our carefully curated list of the best betting sites.

11:12 PM GMT

Nearly time for AJ vs Wallin

Another tasty heavyweight bout, will we see the old AJ, the boxer who throws punches and isn’t too passive in the ring, as he has been of late?

11:07 PM GMT

Wilder show his age as Parker dominates

Deontay Wilder looked all of his 38 years here and lacked any of his usual menace against Joseph Parker who implemented a cool, calculated, calm game plan to shut out the dangerous American puncher . Parker won by a landslide 118-111, 118-110 and 120-108 on the judges’ cards. Was it ring rust ? Has he grown old overnight as we say? Will Wilder now never face Anthony Joshua in the ring? Have we missed it? Wilder’s timing was poor, Parker ducking under that dangerous right all night long, and landing his own bowling right hand time and again. This was Parker at his very best - under trainer Andy Lee - and as he said “I’m back.” Big time. Parker walked Wilder down round after round, and nearly ended the bout in the eighth round thanks to an assault in which the Alabama knockout artist was saved by the bell. In the ninth, one of Wilder’s best rounds, he recovered, but even as he pushed hard to find the equaliser, it was never there.

11:05 PM GMT

Deontay Wilder speaks - 'No excuses from us'

On the defeat...

“My time was out a little bit. Joseph did a great job avoiding my punches. No excuses from us. We not going to base it [on not fighting much].”

On how he approached the fight...

“To stay calm, jabs and set up the right hand. He did a good job, I did feel I had the upper hand but things happen.”

On whether talk of a bout v Joshua distracted him...

“Just a little bit, but we’re making no excuses.”

On whether he’ll get back into the ring...

“We’ll see what happens. I’ve done a great job managing my money. I’ll be back soon, but if not it’s been a pleasure.”



11:03 PM GMT

Joseph Parker speaks - 'Today was my day'

On the win...

“A lot of respect to Wilder but we trained hard for this. We had momentum and focus coming into this fight.”

On how he beat Wilder...

“The strategy was to stay calm, relaxed and focused. Today we got the win, Merry Christmas to us.”

On how he avoided the Wilder right hand...

“Practice, work, practice, work. Today was my day.”

On whether this win is bigger than his world title...

“This is massive, this is the toughest opponent I’ve faced.”

On the help Tyson Fury gave him...

“Massive help, he gave us his time, discussing with Andy Lee things to do.”

10:55 PM GMT

Joseph Parker wins

By a unanimous decision, one of the judges gave all 12 rounds to the New Zealander.

Impressive win for Parker who dominated Wilder - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

10:50 PM GMT

Richie Woodhall has Wilder only with three rounds

Wilder has put his fist in the air, he thinks he’s won, how can he?

10:49 PM GMT

Round 12 - Too little too late from Wilder

Wilder needs a knockout, he must know that...

But it’s Parker who lands with an overhand right and Wilder holds on. But the American is now throwing punches, too little too late? Wilder throws a right and misses by a mile ‘like a bar-room drunk’. Wilder is taking risks and going for it, where was this urgency before? But it’s Parker with a fine right hander that lands and it’s Wilder holding on.

Surely that’s Parker’s fight.

10:45 PM GMT

Round 11 - Parker one round away from victory

Wilder has yet to put Parker under any real sustained pressure, he’s been passive and shown no aggression. It’s more of the same here as he show no urgency. The New Zealander, however, is boxing well and again goes for a long, looping right. Wilder misses with a right and Parker is winning this fight unless the Bronze Bomber can find that killer punch. Based on what we’ve seen so far, I cannot see it coming.

10:41 PM GMT

Round 10 - Wilder running out of time

Wilder is now looking for it, he’s trying to land that right hand simply because he knows he has to, he’s that far behind in this bout. Parker has landed 44 punches to Wilder’s 17. Telling.

This round is more cagey than the previous two-three and that will suit the New Zealander. Wilder does connect with an uppercut but he’s running out of time.

10:38 PM GMT

Round 9 - Parker still on top

Can Wilder respond? That was some end to the eighth round and he’ll have needed that one-minute break. Parker again lands another right hander, the New Zealander doesn’t need to take chances now as his lead is that big, he could box on the outside and still coast to victory.

Wilder hasn’t really thrown a punch this round and it seems as though he’s still recovering from that eighth-round assault.

The round ends with a right over the top that hits the side of Parker’s head.

Parker is well on top at the moment - AFP/Fayez Nureldine

10:34 PM GMT

Round 8 - Wilder hanging on

Against a big puncher such as Wilder for all his dominance Parker will be only too aware that he has to keep his concentration. However, at the moment he’s up against a big puncher who isn’t throwing punches.

Sure enough, as soon as I type that Wilder catches Parker with a big shot on the ropes, that’s a rare success for Wilder but the sort of punch that he’s famed for.

Then Parker goes on the attack with a great right hand over the top, combinations galore follow as Wilder is hanging on taking shots, Parker can sense blood and the American was all over the place there. The bell saves him.

Great round.

10:29 PM GMT

Round 7 - Parker remains well on top

Wilder is well behind coming into this round and he surely has to change tactics? Parker again has Wilder on the ropes but cannot land a decent punch. The American isn’t really using his jab and this approach does seem a tad strange, rhythm and timing are both missing for Wilder. Parker then goes on the attack and lands a right hand over the top, Wilder responds with an uppercut. Another Parker round and the American has to do something...

10:26 PM GMT

Round 6 - Wilder coming into it a bit more

“All you’ve got to be is alert and it’s yours.” Is what Andy Lee in Parker’s corner told his fighter. This round sees Wilder come more into the fight. He had to get going soon, it’s been a bit negative from him so far and the longer this goes on the more he’ll need to find that difference-making punch. He’s starting to throw a few more jabs but it’s still Parker making all the running. As I type that Wilder commits to a big right hander for the first time and it’s the New Zealander holding on for once. A good right-left combination from Parker sees him end the round on a high.

10:21 PM GMT

Round 5 - Wilder's timing is off

Parker on the attack again with Wilder on the ropes. In 47 fights this is only the fifth time Wilder has gone into the fifth round, so you have to say Parker is the favourite. Wilder, though, hasn’t really exerted a lot of energy so...

Anyway, Parker again is the aggressor and nearly lands a left hook. Wilder’s timing is off and not connecting with anything at the moment, perhaps a bit of ring rust?

It’s another Parker round.

10:17 PM GMT

Round 4 - Parker goes up a gear

A fight threatens to break out as Parker lands a right and Wilder just misses with his response. It’s still Parker making all the running, it seems his only worry at the moment is to avoid walking onto that deadly Wilder right hand. Parker then gets in another good shot with a right hand and Wilder looks a bit unsteady on his legs. Another round for the New Zealander.

10:13 PM GMT

Round 3 - Wilder yet to get going

Not a lot in those two rounds, but Parker’s corner think their man is leading a tell Parker that he can knock the American out when he’s on the ropes. Neither boxer can reach the other at the moment, the gap between them is that big. Parker then nearly goes close with a right hand. The Kiwi follows up with a decent jab and moments later a right catches the back of Wilder’s head. The American is yet to get going.

Cagey affair so far - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

10:09 PM GMT

Round 2 - Cagey affair so far, few punches land

Parker tries a right hook that whistles past the chin of Wilder. The American is moving well and Parker needs to get closer before he throws shots such as that. But the New Zealander is the one making all the moves, the one trying to be the aggressor. Parker then tries to land a couple of body blows but Wilder does well. The American hasn’t really engaged Parker, but the same, probably, can be said for the New Zealander.

10:05 PM GMT

Round 1 - Few punches thrown

Is all that old power from Wilder still there? We don’t see it in this opening round as both men size each other up, few punches thrown early on, but the first meaningful shot is thrown by the New Zealander. Nothing really happens in this round, no real punches thrown in anger. Hard to score really...not a classic, just yet.

10:02 PM GMT

They're under way

What a fight this could be - the two former world champions both believe they can be world champion once again.

09:59 PM GMT

Wilder's wife feeling the nerves

Just interviewed Telli Swift, Deontay Wilder’s wife for the radio broadcast. Telli says she has anxiety and always handles it, and wants her husband to stop boxing when he is 40. That’s 2025. They have eight children between them, and Deontay, she says, wants a dozen. They also went on the ayahuasca retreat together in Costa Rica. ‘It was amazing’, she told me.

09:57 PM GMT

Deontay Wilder is now making his way to the ring

The American has a crown on his head. No shock to say he’s confident. He’s got knockout power, Parker needs to stay away from that killer punch.

09:55 PM GMT

Leading bookies

Prepare yourself for an unforgettable fight. Check out the UK’s best betting sites to find the best odds and promotions for Wilder vs Parker.

09:54 PM GMT

Nearly time for Wilder vs Parker

Will there be some ring rust for the American, Parker certainly hopes so. As Parker make his ring walk, the New Zealander former world champion is probably at his peak at 31.

One other thing to mention is that he’s fought four times this year, a busy boxer is a better boxer. Will that prove to be the case tonight? We’re about to find out.

09:44 PM GMT

Here's Gareth A Davies take on Wilder vs Parker

Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker, heavyweight

Terrific match-up between two former world champions. Parker will need to be calculated for every minute of every round, using his extremely sound boxing skills and footwork to avoid one of the most dangerous right hands in the history of the sport from the Alabama slammer. Wilder is always dangerous, yet not technical, and as Parker tires in fight, Wilder could catch his foe with right hand - or even left hook - for a finish. Yet Parker, the underdog, cannot be written off.

Verdict: Wilder win by ninth round knockout

09:41 PM GMT

Ronnie and McGregor update

It seems they are getting on better now - soon to be best buds forever?

Conor McGregor and Cristiano Ronaldo take in the final moments of Bivol vs Arthur 🥊



Watch #DayOfReckoning LIVE on TNT Sports Box Office ▶️ https://t.co/xn85V5NLHU pic.twitter.com/0u4O6dPdAJ — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) December 23, 2023

09:37 PM GMT

So it's Wilder vs Parker up next

Then we have Anthony Joshua pitting his boxing wits and skills against Otto Wallin. Tasty...

Locked in 🔒



Anthony Joshua is focused ahead of his crucial fight tonight in Riyadh. #DayOfReckoning | NOW | TNT Sports Box Office & DAZN PPV | @Turki_alalshikh pic.twitter.com/Wc0TJthcGI — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) December 23, 2023

09:35 PM GMT

Who you backing in the Wilder vs Parker bout?

These leading bookies all suggest Wilder could win with a big knockout tonight, whether you agree or you think Parker’s technical ability can help him evade the fate of many before him then take advantage of these free bets and betting offers.

09:33 PM GMT

Deontay Wilder up next

And the American who hasn’t been seen since the end of the Tyson Fury trilogy looks nimble.

Deontay Wilder is getting warmed up and it's almost time to go!



Watch #DayOfReckoning LIVE on TNT Sports Box Office ▶️ https://t.co/xn85V5NLHU pic.twitter.com/pn0OUg1VqR — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) December 23, 2023

09:30 PM GMT

Praise for Bivol...

From Lyndon Arthur...

“He’s as good as everyone says he is.”

From our very own Gareth A Davies...

“Bivol is boxing beauty itself at times.”

09:29 PM GMT

Arthur deserves huge praise

Wow - Lyndon Arthur is one tough Manchester man. That was so gritty - his only respite and success body shots in the eighth and ninth rounds. ~But let me tell you - having watched a lot of boxing live for 33 years from ringside - he is one of the very best technicians I have ever witnessed. That’s why Arthur actually deserves great praise.

Lyndon Arthur can hold his head up high after that defeat to Bivol - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

09:26 PM GMT

Bivol gives lesson in supreme skills

The WBA light-heavyweight world title contest involving Manchester’s Lyndon Arthur against one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in champion Dmitry Bivol in any weight division was a lesson in supreme skills - and no little grit from the challenger. It was a great opportunity for the Briton to showcase his own skills, yet Bivol, efficiency itself both in quality of output with almost every punch pinpoint and with great footwork, outboxed the Briton round after round to retain his 175lb world title by a wide points decision for an 11th time. Arthur had some success with attacks to the body of the Central Asian in the eighth and ninth rounds, but took a knee from a body shot in the eleventh stanza, on the bell, and had to survive a torrid last three minutes. Bivol won 120-107 on all three judges’ cards, winning every round with one knockdown.

09:23 PM GMT

Bivol wins by unanimous decision

All three judges had the same score, 120-107. No shock there, the Kyrgyz was a class apart there.

BUT Arthur took the fight at short notice and did well, was brave and certainly did his reputation no harm

09:20 PM GMT

Round 12 - Brave Arthur show huge character as Bivol shows quality

Bivol is quickly back to work and now he goes into fifth gear, solid shot after solid shot with Arthur on the ropes. But somehow the Briton survives, he’s a brave boxer. And having weathered that storm Arthur attacks, good stuff. However, Bivol then goes on the attack and Arthur is on the ropes BUT stays on his feet and the pair congratulate each other as the bell signals the end of the bout.

09:16 PM GMT

Round 11 - Bivol well on top

The Briton needs a KO to win this, but it’s hard to see how it will come. Bivol seems to be like a Duracell Bunny, he keeps on going and keeps on landing the jab, which he does here and then puts Arthur down with a body shot. He gets up and the bell goes. Great stuff from Bivol and it’s his fight with one round to go. That was a great injection of pace from the Kyrgyz.

09:11 PM GMT

Round 10 - Arthur tiring

Three rounds to go, it’s hard to see anything other than a Bivol win, unless Arthur can pull a rabbit out of the hat. But the Briton looks tired - remember he’s taken this fight at short notice. Bivol then traps Arthur in the corner, but the Briton is a tough cookie and hangs in there.

Bivol has been in complete control - Reuters/Ahmed Yosri

09:08 PM GMT

Round 9 - Bivol looking calm and in control

Bivol is back on top and is landing shots once more. He’s been going through the gears occasionally but for the most part seems happy operating in third gear. But Arthur again lands a good body shot and illustrates that he’s doing well in a fight that no one gave him a chance in.

09:04 PM GMT

Ronaldo update...

During that round Ronaldo seemed more interested in looking at his phone than the fight.



09:04 PM GMT

Round 8 - Arthur body shot catches Bivol by surprise

IT seems as thought the sheer number of punches Bivol has thrown is taken its toll on Arthur BUT as I type that Arthur connects with a body shot and it’s Bivol now backtracking...good stuff from the Briton, good round from him.

09:00 PM GMT

Round 7 - Bivol showing his class

While Arthur is still in the fight he can still dream, but as I type Bivol’s left jab continues to cause the Briton problems. Arthur is up against the ropes and Bivol is hitting him with lots of accurate shots, there’s no answer from Arthur as Bivol never seems to miss. Richie Woodhall on TNT says Bivol ‘isn’t even in third gear’.

Bivol is well on top - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

08:56 PM GMT

Round 6 - Bivol outboxing the Briton

You think Arthur has to be more aggressive, he’s just containing Bivol at the moment and asking few questions. Bivol again goes through the gears, he’s outboxing the Briton and it’s not hard to see why he’s so highly rated. He connects time and again and is doubtless piling on the points.

08:52 PM GMT

Ronaldo laughs at something McGregor says

Perhaps they will become friends...

Ronaldo and Conor McGregor

08:52 PM GMT

Round 5 - Bivol going through the gears

Occasionally Bivol is finding Arthur’s jab hard to read as it’s coming from his hip. But Bivol is going through the gears and Arthur looks as though he’s is coping OK.

08:49 PM GMT

They're all there now!

Here as Bivol and Arthur go to war - notably Bivol - Cristiano Ronaldo and Conor McGregor, sitting next to each other and His Excellency Turki Al-Sheikh, are completely focused on all the action. Their eyes never leaving the action. Anthony Joshua has just arrived, too...

08:48 PM GMT

Round 4 - Bivol dominating

When Arthur goes to throw the jab Bivol’s comes back quicker. That’s been the theme of the bout so far. The Kyrgyz fighter’s fast hands are dominating as Arthur tries to keep him at bay and off balance. Bivol doesn’t seem to be in a rush and again wins this round easily.

08:45 PM GMT

'My watch is better than yours...'

Ronnie doesn’t look as though he considers the Irishman a good friend...signals...

UNREAL SCENES! 🤩



"Who's winning this one?!"



Conor McGregor chops it up with Cristiano Ronaldo and compares watches ⌚ 😅



Watch #DayOfReckoning LIVE on TNT Sports Box Office ▶️ https://t.co/xn85V5NLHU pic.twitter.com/8xBdJbUNlz — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) December 23, 2023

08:44 PM GMT

Round 3 - Arthur being patient

Bivol has lovely balance and opens this round with an effective jab-hook combination. Arthur is coping well and is having to be patient. Good round from Bivol, but the Briton is doing well.

08:39 PM GMT

Round 2 - Bivol dominates

Bivol is on the attack and Arthur is on the ropes. The Briton is feeling the full weight of these Bivol jabs, the Kyrgyz has fast hands andArthur is finding that out as Bivol sets the tempo.

08:36 PM GMT

Round 1 - Arthur using the jab well

Arthur has a great jab and uses it well in a confident start. Both men not throwing too many punches to start with, less intense than that last fight between Dubois and Miller. Bivol is staying on the outside and waiting for Arthur to lead...the round ends with two ram-rod jabs from the Briton.

08:33 PM GMT

The fight is under way

Can Arthur cause a huge upset?

08:33 PM GMT

Wilder looks ready

Ahead of his fight against Joseph Parker.

Wilder in the dressing room - Matchroom /Mark Robinson

08:30 PM GMT

Here's Gareth A Davies prediction

Dmitry Bivol v Lyndon Arthur, light-heavyweight

Bivol is arguably amongst the most technical top five boxers in the world in any weight division. This is a great opportunity for Arthur to showcase his own skills, with a fine jab, and a long, rangy style yet Bivol, efficiency itself both in quality of output with every punch and great footwork, should outbox the Briton to retain his light-heavyweight world title win by a wide points decision, or even by stoppage in the last third of the contest.

Verdict: Bivol to win by TKO in the sixth round

08:26 PM GMT

Fancy a flutter on this fight?

The odds have Dimitri Bivol as a big favourite against Lyndon Arthur, but you can find value in the fight by exploring all the different boxing betting markets with these leading bookmakers.

08:24 PM GMT

It's now time for Dmitry Bivol vs Lyndon Arthur

The light-heavyweight world title contest.

The UK’s Arthur up against one of the best pound-for-pound fighters there is in Bivol.

Not many give the man from Manchester much chance, can he cause an upset?

08:20 PM GMT

Conor McGregor

Has seemingly taken time out of wading into Irish politics to watch the boxing, phew...

Conor McGregor is here looking as sharp as ever 👔#DayOfReckoning | NOW | TNT Sports Box Office & DAZN PPV | @Turki_alalshikh pic.twitter.com/L9loca4YCP — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) December 23, 2023

08:17 PM GMT

And, more importantly, so is...

Deontay Wilder.

🤩 @BronzeBomber is in the building and is looking ready for tonight's showdown#DayOfReckoning | NOW | TNT Sports Box Office & DAZN PPV | @Turki_alalshikh pic.twitter.com/H18dK24AIg — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) December 23, 2023

08:10 PM GMT

Ronnie has arrived

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken his seat ringside to take in all the action! 🥊



Watch #DayOfReckoning LIVE on TNT Sports Box Office ▶️ https://t.co/xn85V5NLHU pic.twitter.com/1mJRCH3NJu — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) December 23, 2023

08:02 PM GMT

Jarrell Miller's to-the-point summary of Dubois

“You got my mother-------- respect.”

08:01 PM GMT

Daniel Dubois speaks - 'I regained my confidence tonight'

On the win...

“Had to dig deep, great fight and showed my heart.”

On his tactics...

“I always want to come forward, learning every day and so glad I came through it...I had to dig very deep, I knew I had to get out there and work.”

On what the win means...

“I had to prove it to myself and I had to come through this, I silenced all the doubts tonight. I had to finish strong I always want to finish strong.”

On what he wants now...

“I want to fight the best , I regained my confidence tonight.”

07:57 PM GMT

They're playing Boney M's Daddy Cool

A nod to Dubois saying he’ll prove to be the Daddy when he beats the Big Baby.

07:55 PM GMT

Dubois back in the big time

Daniel Dubois was brilliant in that character-building fight - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

07:53 PM GMT

Dubois opens gateway to big fights again

It was a huge, dramatic 10th-round stoppage victory for Daniel Dubois against the very formidable Jarrell Miller. A heavyweight boxing dog fight at its best. I walked with Dubois after the fight back to his medical and how the young fighter celebrated his success with the crowd, roaring back his delight. The defeats to Oleksandr Usyk and Joe Joyce are now consigned to the past. Dubois showed great heart, cojones and went to the well. And had plenty in reserve. Dubois stopping Miller is a major statement. No lack of desire and heart in Dubois tonight. He proved that he has opened the gateway to huge fights again. Dubois continues on to the next stage of the heavyweight super league here in Saudi Arabia.

07:52 PM GMT

What a statement win from Dubois

He’s come back brilliantly from the Usyk defeat and that final round exemplified the Briton’s class. It looked as though Miller was coming back well in the middle rounds but Dubois dug deep and found second wind.

07:51 PM GMT

Round 10 - Dubois wins as fight is stopped!

One round to go can Dubois hold on? YES HE CAN!

Miller has to find a big shot from somewhere, a punch that can change it for him. But Dubois is getting in behind the jab as Miller staggers in the ring, is there anything left in the American’s tank? Dubois then lands a left uppercut and he’s the one who finishes stronger, most of the shots are nice and straight with the odd left uppercut thrown in for good measure. Miller is rocking on the ropes, he’s hurt and it looks as though his legs have gone and IT’S OVER as the fight is stopped with seconds remaining.

07:47 PM GMT

Round 9 - Dubois continues good work

Dubois is again looking the stronger and it looks as though he wearing Miller down. But the American knows if he can land with a big punch the fight could still be his. This has been an energy-sapping test for both boxers and they’ve served up a decent bout. The Briton is landing the eye-catching punches as he out punches and out-boxes Miller. As the round comes to a close Dubois lands another good right. Surely, Miller now needs a KO to win this?

07:42 PM GMT

Round 8 - Dubois looking the stronger

Three round left at the start of this round - real test of Dubois’ character now. The Briton hits with a lovely long right, again he’s started a round well. After those rounds in the middle Dubois has really come back well, he’s landing with jabs and Miller, who you think has to take some risks now, is looking tired. The Briton has found a second wind and is landing more punches.

A closely fought fight - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

07:38 PM GMT

Round 7 - both fighters tiring

Miller looks as though he’s trying to close the gap and starts the round with more urgency. Both looked pretty tired as Dubois throws a good right uppercut. Miller lands a left as he’s hit with a Dubois right. Both fighters are taking punches as they land them. MIller is trying to walk Dubois down, but the Briton is showing he has reserves in the tank.

07:35 PM GMT

Round 6 - Dubois edges it

Deja Vu as Dubois starts the round well, the breaks between rounds seem to rejuvenate Dubois. He lands a good two-punch combination. There are two very tired heavyweights in there as Dubois lands a good right hand, but these good shots seem to bounce off the American. The Briton has come back well after rounds 4 and 5.

This fight is anyone’s - just as we thought it would be.

07:31 PM GMT

Round 5 - Both fighters tiring as Miller edges this one

The last round definitely went the way of Miller, but once again Dubois starts the round confidently. Miller then connects with an uppercut, when you’re a big as the American those shots all hurt. The Briton is again up against it and looks as though he’s tiring, he’s digging deep and now Miller looks pretty tired as Dubois catches him with a two-shot combination. The American then scores with two jabs, more impressive stuff from the ‘Big Baby’.

07:27 PM GMT

Round 4 - Miller's round as he finally starts to throw his punches

Richie Woodhall has Dubois winning all three rounds so far. This round again sees the Briton start strongly with a great jab, it was a good, heavy, hard shot from Dubois, Miller felt that. The American, though, is having more success with his lead hand and Dubois is looking a bit tired. Miller then connects with a two-shock combination and the American is putting the Briton under pressure for the first time. Can he stay in this round as he tries to push off Miller? Yes, he can but Dubois will be glad for the wee rest.

07:22 PM GMT

Round 3 - Another good round for Dubois

There’s a bit of blood around the nose of Miller as he comes out for this third round. Dubois again starts the round confidently, but, so far at least, everything he’s landed seems to have bounced off the ‘Big Baby’. Miller fancies his chances with a over the top right hand, Dubois cannot let the American get too close. However, Miller is biding his time and is making Dubos work.

Dubois

07:19 PM GMT

Round 2 - Miller starts to throw his punches

Dubois was told not to push off Miller by his corner during the break. Not hard to see why, trying to push a 23-stone guy will tire you out.

Richie Woodhall on commentary says the key is to keep calm, stick to your boxing and stay disciplined. That’s what he’s doing, he keep plugging away. Dubois then gets in a good shot, Miller felt that. The Briton is the one asking all the questions but Miller connects with a right hook, and finishes the round the stronger. It seems the crowd wants him to win.

07:14 PM GMT

Round 1 - good start from Dubois

Good start from Dubois he lands a couple early on. The weight difference is a mammoth 6.5 stone...Miller however does have quick hands. Dubois is trying to get in behind that right hand, it’s a confident start. All the punches have come from Dubois but Miller is defending well with a high guard. First round went the way of Dubois, good confident start from the Briton.

07:11 PM GMT

The fight is under way

Proper intriguing bout on the way...

07:11 PM GMT

Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller

Not hard to see why he’s called that...he’s 23-stone.

Dubois is introduced to the crowd. The man from Greenwich looks confident and ready.

07:08 PM GMT

Both Dubois and Miller are in the ring

It’s Britain vs the USA and it promises to be a close fight - as Gareth says ‘a true 50-50 fight’.

07:07 PM GMT

AK is now a box office fighter

Great victory for Agit Kabayel over Arslanbek Makhmudov something of an upset... Controlled, measured, this puts AK in a great position in this super league of boxing.

07:06 PM GMT

Here's Gareth A Davies' take on the fight

A fascinating 10-round match-up between the young British tyro Dubois who carries devastating power and a fine jab, and the enfant terrible of the heavyweight division from Brooklyn, New York. Miller technique and durability, plus experience, belie his huge 23-stone frame. This is a true 50/50 fight, with Dubois - following stoppage losses to Joe Joyce and Oleksandr Usyk - very dangerous for the first half of the contest. If it goes into the later rounds, ‘Big Baby’ Miller could make it his night.

Verdict: Miller to win by points or late stoppage

It's a win for Miller, according to the prediction of Gareth... - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

07:04 PM GMT

It's being billed as a good guy (Dubois) against a bad guy (Miller)

The undefeated Miller was found guilty of doping back in 2014...many think he shouldn’t be in the ring. But he served his ban and is in the Saudi capital tonight.

07:01 PM GMT

Next up we have Daniel Dubois vs Jarrell Miller

One of the hotly anticipated fights tonight.

The pair have already had a bit of handbags... - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

06:39 PM GMT

Class from Kabayel

He was so accurate with his punches.

Arslanbek Makhmudov was shocked by Agit Kabayel in Riyadh - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

It wasn't the first time Makhmudov had dropped to the canvas during his defeat by Kabayel - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

Jumping for joy - Agit Kabayel is a very happy man after his surprise win over Arslanbek Makhmudov - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

06:35 PM GMT

Steve Bunce is selling Riyadh to the world

“Forget New York, Riyadh is the city that never sleeps.”

The Saudis will love that, that why they are spending so much cash on events such as this... think the word is ‘sportswashing’...

06:22 PM GMT

Shock of the night so far

Very few saw that coming! 😳#DayOfReckoning | NOW | TNT Sports Box Office & DAZN PPV | @Turki_alalshikh pic.twitter.com/3DZiU6H5OK — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) December 23, 2023

06:21 PM GMT

New WBA intercontinental Heavyweight champion

Is Agit Kabayel - a great statement win and display by the European champion.

On the possibility of fighting Tysn Fury and Anthony Joshua...

“I am ready for the great next opportunity, I am ready.”

Wow what a fight! Congratulations Kabayel what a performance who would you like to see him in with next?#DayOfReckoning — Frank Warren (@FrankWarren) December 23, 2023

06:16 PM GMT

Makhmudov was seen as the most menacing coming man in the heavyweight division

But he was taken apart by Kabayel who was precision personified. The body shots did the damage and Makhmudov wasn’t able to connect, he tired and Kabayel took advantage.

06:14 PM GMT

Makhmudov is down in the fourth

He gets up on the count of nine. He looks shattered, he’s never been tested like this. He’s down again, this is incredible stuff, this is a brilliant heavyweight fight. AND Kabayel has won it!

06:11 PM GMT

Kabayel is...

...taking the fight to Makhmudov. Both are throwing big punches - the better, more accurate work coming from Kabayel.

Makhmudov is wobbling after a great righthand over the top...great stuff!

Interesting this...Makhmudov is made of granite, he took three big hits in that third round.

06:02 PM GMT

Interesting options now for Opetaia

Massive, vicious first round knockout by Jai Opetaia of Ellis Zorro. Huge bowling punch. Zorro was out before his head hit the bottom ring rope. Opetaia is a fourth family-generation boxer. Never liked rugby, he told me this week. He’s a quiet soul, but my word, so spiteful in the ring. Clear No 1 in the cruiserweight division and no wonder he wants to go up to heavyweight. $$$$$$. Personally think he is too small. But they are discussing him fighting Dmitry Bivol. Interesting...

Ellis Zorro suffered a first-round knockout thanks to the brutal and talented Jai Opetaia - Getty Images/Richard Pelham

05:54 PM GMT

Hrgovic was as good as his word - a quick KO

My man @Filip_Hrgovic confirming what he said in the week - statement KO

Yes -De Mori not on his level -but job done no messing.#DayOfReckoning @RiyadhSeason @Turki_alalshikh pic.twitter.com/nYRg4HtlNJ — Gareth A Davies (@GarethADaviesDT) December 23, 2023

05:53 PM GMT

Now it's time for

Arslanbek Makhmudov vs Agit Kabayel.

Kabayel has a good record (15 KOs) but could well find the challenge of Makhmudov tough.

A scary man 😳



Arslanbek Makhmudov is about to enter a heavyweight war with Agit Kabayel ⚔️#DayOfReckoning | Now | TNT Sports Box Office & DAZN PPV | @Turki_alalshikh pic.twitter.com/IH9Fm5Wmam — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) December 23, 2023

05:43 PM GMT

Eddie Hearn says

Jai Opetaia will likely becoming undisputed cruiserweight champion before moving up to the heavyweight division.

05:38 PM GMT

Another first-round knockout

And unfortunately it’s Ellie Zorro is the man on the canvas. Jai Opetaia was expected to win and win he did. Just at Zorro was having a bit of luck with his right a looping lefthand over the top caught Zorro right on the button.

05:30 PM GMT

It's now time for Ellis Zorro

From York Hall to Riyadh in a matter of weeks - biggest fight and biggest night of the man from Lewisham’s career...

He’s up against Jai Opetaia in the cruiserweight division. .

The Londoner has no real pressure on him, he’s expected to lose. Let’s hope he puts up a good fight.

Don’t underestimate Ellis Zorro, he’s been given a chance and he intends to make the most of it

05:20 PM GMT

Statement made

Flip Hrgovic, mandatory for the IBF crown (held by Oleksandr Usyk) needed to make a statement, and he did so against Mark De Mori battering his foe in a first-round demolition. We spoke about it in the week, in the fight hotel here in Riyadh, and Filip told me he was intent on throwing his hands. Job done.

05:18 PM GMT

Hrgovic is now the No.1

Ranked challenger in the IBF so, all things being well, could face the winner of Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk.

Asked whether he’s now expecting a world title shot, the Croatian said..

“Yes definitely, I am next in the line, I should fight the winner of Tyson Fury and Usyk. So definitely a title shot is next.”

It was quite a good interview but then, for some unknown reason, the sound went and TNT went to some break...

Hrgovic make quick work of De Mori - Getty Images/Richerd Pelham

05:15 PM GMT

Blink and you missed it

Filip Hrgovic has just beaten Mark De Mori inside a round. The Croatian promised a quick bout and was as good as his word.

“He was a brave guy, thanks for accepting the fight. Thanks to Saudi Arabia, this is what boxing needs”

04:58 PM GMT

Dubois is in the building

‘The Daddy’ Daniel Dubois is here 😅#DayOfReckoning | Now | TNT Sports Box Office & DAZN PPV | @Turki_alalshikh pic.twitter.com/Dh52xn3xQP — Queensberry Promotions (@Queensberry) December 23, 2023

04:57 PM GMT

Sanchez wins

After a quiet start, Sanchez sent Fa to the canvas in the sixth and the fight was waved off the following round.

Frank Sanchez remains undefeated! 😤



Watch #DayOfReckoning LIVE on TNT Sports Box Office ▶️ https://t.co/xn85V5NLHU pic.twitter.com/2Z6B7VDVgk — Boxing on TNT Sports (@boxingontnt) December 23, 2023

04:48 PM GMT

Sanchez vs Fa latest

Sanchez has just felled Fa in Round 6 and the bell comes to his rescue. What a time for the bell to ring! And up to that point Fa was winning the round.

04:44 PM GMT

From the weigh-in: Wilder vs Parker

In the countdown to fight night, Wilder, who will enter the ring at a lean 15st 3lb compared to Parker’s 17st 7lb, told Telegraph Sport how he has spent his time away from the ring. The heavyweight has been in Costa Rica delving into the psychedelic world of self-discovery.

“They made the medicine on site, the DMT (Dimenthyltryptamine), and it was just a beautiful experience. It helped me in my life. I am one of the happiest people I know in life, and God is good.” You can read the interview here.

04:39 PM GMT

From the weigh-in: Joshua vs Wallin

Joshua, the former world heavyweight champion, who weighed in at at 17st 13lb, nearly 13lb heavier than his opponent, said there would be “no future” for him in the sport if he fails to beat Wallin.

Joshua said: “Without Saturday night there is no future. Saturday night I’ve been saying all week is my main focus. Whatever happens in the ring, I know that’s where my heart is. I need to get this win.

“If my prayers are answered, I’ll get the win. I’ve been focused, praying hard and, whatever God wants from me, I’m going to follow that path. I’m making sure it’s not just prayer, I’m following up by action as well.”

In an interview with Telegraph Sport Wallin revealed he had noticed a chink in Joshua’s armour saying: “I think he feels that he’s vulnerable... he knows that he can lose, and I feel like he’s fighting now not to lose, instead of fighting to win.”

Speaking in Riyadh on the eve of the fight, Wallin said: “I’m a small fighter. I’m a southpaw. I’ve trained for this moment for a very long time so I’m very much ready for it. I know tomorrow there’s going to be a new king and he’s from Sweden.”

04:31 PM GMT

Our man in Riyadh

Telegraph Boxing Correspondent Gareth A Davies is ringside in Saudi Arabia...

'Anthony Joshua needing to make a statement here if he is going to go on and win a world title for the third time'



🎥 @GarethADaviesDT reporting from Riyadh#TelegraphSport | #DayOfReckoning pic.twitter.com/4yydIpapYL — Telegraph Sport (@TelegraphSport) December 22, 2023

04:29 PM GMT

Sanchez vs Fa latest

Frank Sanchez against Junior Fa is underway and we are into Round 2. Quite cagey so far, although Sanchez already has some swelling around his right eye.

04:15 PM GMT

Big fight predictions

By Gareth A Davies, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Anthony Joshua v Otto Wallin, heavyweight

Joshua at his aggressive best ought to be too much for Wallin, yet as the New-York based Swede showed against Tyson Fury he can be awkward, tricky, and, as a natural left-hander, creates clever angles for his punches alongside very sound footwork.

Wallin, if Joshua allows his foe into the fight, will grow in confidence and could frustrate the former two-time world champion. A tentative Joshua gives Wallin a chance in this contest. An aggressive Joshua will be a different proposition. If so, expect a KO stoppage from Joshua by rounds 5 or 6.

Verdict: Joshua win by fifth round knockout

Deontay Wilder v Joseph Parker, heavyweight

Terrific match-up between two former world champions. Parker will need to be calculated for every minute of every round, using his extremely sound boxing skills and footwork to avoid one of the most dangerous right hands in the history of the sport from the Alabama slammer. Wilder is always dangerous, yet not technical, and as Parker tires in fight, Wilder could catch his foe with right hand - or even left hook - for a finish. Yet Parker, the underdog, cannot be written off.

Verdict: Wilder win by ninth round knockout

Dmitry Bivol v Lyndon Arthur, light-heavyweight

Bivol is arguably amongst the most technical top five boxers in the world in any weight division. This is a great opportunity for Arthur to showcase his own skills, with a fine jab, and a long, rangy style yet Bivol, efficiency itself both in quality of output with every punch and great footwork, should outbox the Briton to retain his light-heavyweight world title win by a wide points decision, or even by stoppage in the last third of the contest.

Verdict: Bivol to win by TKO in the sixth round

Daniel Dubois v Jarrell Miller, heavyweight

A fascinating 10-round match-up between the young British tyro Dubois who carries devastating power and a fine jab, and the enfant terrible of the heavyweight division from Brooklyn, New York. Miller technique and durability, plus experience, belie his huge 23-stone frame. This is a true 50/50 fight, with Dubois - following stoppage losses to Joe Joyce and Oleksandr Usyk - very dangerous for the first half of the contest. If it goes into the later rounds, ‘Big Baby’ Miller could make it his night.

Verdict: Miller to win by points or late stoppage

04:05 PM GMT

Fancy a flutter?

With a stacked heavyweight card there are plenty of opportunities to have small wager on the night. Have a look at these best betting sites with free bets and offers to use for the boxing.

04:00 PM GMT

Good afternoon fight fans . . .

Welcome to our live rolling blog from the double bill featuring Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

In what is an unprecedented bill, heavyweight rivals Joshua and Wilder, although not facing each other, will take centre stage under the lights in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Following the rearrangement of the fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, promoters Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren put their rivalries aside to organise tonight’s ‘historic’ series of bouts.

With talk of a proposed fight against Wilder – who faces Joseph Parker on the same bill tonight – Joshua has insisted he is fully focused on Otto Wallin, his opponent tonight, before he considers any future fights.

The 34-year-old is aiming to make it three wins from three in 2023, having already beaten Jermaine Franklin Jnr by unanimous decision in April before sealing a seventh-round stoppage against Robert Helenius in August to earn a 26th professional career victory.

Saturday’s bout in Riyadh is a key clash for the former two-time world heavyweight champion, who has ambitions of returning to the top of the heavyweight division, and he weighed in at 17st 13lb, nearly 13lb heavier than his opponent.

Joshua said: “Without Saturday night there is no future. Saturday night I’ve been saying all week is my main focus. Whatever happens in the ring, I know that’s where my heart is. I need to get this win.

“If my prayers are answered, I’ll get the win. I’ve been focused, praying hard and, whatever God wants from me, I’m going to follow that path. I’m making sure it’s not just prayer, I’m following up by action as well.”

Wilder comes into the bout at a lean 15st 3lb compared to Parker’s 17st 7lb and the heavy hitter, who has claimed 42 of his 43 victories by knockout, believes Parker have “never felt the power” he possesses.

“I’m just this calm and collected,” Wilder said. “I’ve been here many times before and I’ve fought his style before. He’s never fought a style like mine. He’s never felt the power that I bring and possess.”

Parker vowed to “be aggressive” ahead of their meeting. He said: “We’re here, we’re ready and I can’t wait. I’m going to be aggressive, go in there, execute the plan, follow the strategies and get the win.”