Anthony Jones, shot in drive-by shooting in September, scores 3 TDs in FIU's Bahamas Bowl win

FIU running back Anthony Jones (2) scored his first touchdown since Sept. 1 against Marshall. He scored three more on Friday. (Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Anthony Jones scored three touchdowns in Florida International’s 35-32 Bahamas Bowl win against Toledo on Friday afternoon.

That may seem like a pretty ordinary sentence. It isn’t. Jones was shot in the back just days after playing in FIU’s season-opening game on Sept. 1. Jones was shot in the back, but the bullet ripped through his face because of the sharp angle in which it entered his body. From the Associated Press:

Doctors said Jones was shot in the back, the bullet entering around the collarbone and exiting between the bottom of his left eye and the top of his left cheekbone. He needed surgery because of swelling on the right side of his neck as well, and had to be fed through a tube for nearly two weeks afterward.

Had the bullet entered Jones’ head any higher he could have lost his eye.

Jones, whose brother is former Florida State and current Minnesota Vikings RB Dalvin Cook, was in the car with teammate Mershawn Miller when the shooting happened. Miller was shot on the arm, though he was discharged from the hospital not long after the shooting.

A man Jones says he doesn’t know, Lorenzo Shine, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Incredibly, Jones returned to the field on Nov. 3 against Florida Atlantic. He had eight carries for 31 yards in that game and subsequently played in the Panthers’ final three games of the regular season and scored a TD in the regular-season finale against Marshall.

He had his best game of the season on Friday. Jones scored the Panthers’ first touchdown of the game and then sealed the deal with 41 seconds left when he scored his third touchdown of the day.

Jones finished the game with 15 carries for 92 yards as Florida International ends the season at 9-4. It’s the first time school history that FIU has won nine games. Toledo finishes the season at 7-6.

