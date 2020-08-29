Anthony and Joe Russo Say Chadwick Boseman Was 'Determined to Use His Talents in Ways That Impacted'

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images; Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Directors Anthony and Joe Russo are mourning the death of Chadwick Boseman, who was a history-making star in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Boseman died on Friday at the age of 43 after a four-year battle with colon cancer, his family confirmed. The actor was the star of the 2018 film Black Panther and was celebrated for his epic portrayal of a Black superhero and king.

On Saturday, the Russo brothers paid tribute to Boseman in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

"This is hard to process," they said. "Chadwick was an incredibly elegant and thoughtful individual who conveyed dignity and integrity in a way that very few could. A tremendous talent who inspired a generation to stand up and be king. He understood something unique and noble about life, and was determined to use his talents in ways that impacted. He had so much to give…"

The Russos, known for Avengers: Endgame, Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Avengers: Infinity War, shared a similar tribute to the late actor on Twitter.

Chadwick was such an elegant man with great integrity and tremendous talent. He inspired an entire generation to stand up and be king. Honor him by emulating him-show kindness and love to others. Share your talents in ways that impact. Always strive to be a light in the darkness. pic.twitter.com/8XRpRejnf7 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) August 29, 2020

"Honor him by him-show kindness and love to others," the Russo brothers urged their fans and followers. "Share your talents in ways that impact. Always strive to be a light in the darkness."

Several other members of the Avengers cast also honored their late costar on social media.

Mark Ruffalo, who plays the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, called Boseman an "immense talent."

"All I have to say is the tragedies amassing this year have only been made more profound by the loss of #ChadwickBoseman. What a man, and what an immense talent. Brother, you were one of the all time greats and your greatness was only beginning. Lord love ya. Rest in power, King," Ruffalo, 52, wrote.

"I’m absolutely devastated," Chris Evans, who played Captain America in the MCU, wrote on Twitter. "This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙."

Chris Hemsworth, who is Marvel Universe's Thor, mourned Boseman's death, writing on Instagram, "Gonna miss you mate. Absolutely heartbreaking. One of the kindest most genuine people I’ve met. Sending love and support to all the family."

Marvel Studios also shared a tribute on social media. "Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace," the tweet read, posted alongside a picture of him in Black Panther.

In a statement shared with PEOPLE, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said Boseman’s death was “absolutely devastating.”

“He was our T’Challa, our Black Panther, and our dear friend. Each time he stepped on set, he radiated charisma and joy, and each time he appeared on screen, he created something truly indelible,” Feige said. “He embodied a lot of amazing people in his work, and nobody was better at bringing great men to life. He was as smart and kind and powerful and strong as any person he portrayed. Now he takes his place alongside them as an icon for the ages. The Marvel Studios family deeply mourns his loss, and we are grieving tonight with his family."

