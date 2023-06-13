Anthony Hopkins Helps Organization Reunite Pets with the Soldiers Who Saved Them, Nonprofit Says

Anthony Hopkins and his wife Stella are helping Paws of Wars reconnect U.S. soldiers with the animals they rescued during their deployments

Anthony Hopkins, 85, and his wife, Stella Arroyave, 67, have embarked on a remarkable real-life adventure, teaming up with Paws of War to help rescue animals.

The couple's support of Paws of War is helping the nonprofit cover the expenses that come with rescuing pets internationally, according to the organization. Paws of War is focused on helping members of the U.S. armed forces reunite with the animals they helped save during their deployments.

Help from Hopkins has moved forward several Paws of Wars missions to reunify military heroes with their cherished pets from countries in the Middle East.

According to Paws of Wars, it is common for soldiers to form close bonds with stray animals that hang out near bases looking for affection and food. Amidst the chaos and turmoil of war, a cat's purr or dog's bark can give a glimmer of hope to those far away from their loved ones. Often facing dire circumstances, these animals abroad can find a beacon of kindness in soldiers willing to feed and care for them.

Hopkins' support allowed three urgent Paws of War missions running out of funding to move forward. The organization shared with PEOPLE that Hopkins' assistance allowed the nonprofit to help U.S. Army Specialist Dillon reunite with the starving puppy he saved while deployed, U.S. Army Specialist Jackson adopt the dog she rescued, and Captain Holas to bring home the kitten he helped nurse back to health.

"Being able to help support each of these missions is an honor," Hopkins said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. "We love animals and want to do all we can to support the great work that Paws of War is doing for our military members. My wife and I are happy to be supporting such positive outcomes."

Robert Misseri, a co-founder of Paws of War, expressed his excitement at having the couple's support.

"We are delighted to have Anthony and Stella Hopkins helping to support these life-changing missions for our military members," he said. "Animals in conflict zones face a daily struggle to survive and sadly often die from starvation or are killed through abuse or one of the many dangers they face in a hostile environment, and soldiers are regularly the first to show them kindness and provide them with food.

"Sir Anthony and Stella's dedication to saving lives has not gone unnoticed, and their efforts have undoubtedly made a significant impact for countless animals in need," Misseri added. "Their work is an excellent example of using one's platform and resources to make a positive difference in the world. We hope everyone will be inspired by their example and follow suit so we can help our heroes - and their best friends who urgently need hope and someone to count on."

