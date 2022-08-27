Anthony Gordon on the scoresheet but Everton denied first league win of the season - GETTY IMAGES

Three times Brentford hit the woodwork, but they created many more chances than that. Still, though, they trailed to Everton striker Anthony Gordon’s early goal. ‘One of those days’ didn’t quite cover a lopsided contest. Then, the gods of natural justice pulled their strings. With four minutes remaining Mathais Jensen slung over a corner from the right. Keane Lewis-Potter nodded it on and substitute Vitaly Janelt headed in from point blank range. Justice indeed.

Everton manager Frank Lampard gave a first Premier League start to Belgian midfielder Amadou Onana, a resurrection for Dwight McNeil and, perhaps more intriguingly, a starting berth to wantaway Gordon whose name the away support chanted throughout the afternoon.

With ineligible new signing Neal Maupay training on Merseyside and Salomon Rondon struggling, Everton were once again without a recognised centre forward. McNeil was nominally the most central of a three-man strikeforce, but neither he, Gordon, nor Demarai Gray struck terror into the heart of Brentford’s rearguard, which itself had undergone changes. With Pontus Jansson’s foot injury a step too far for his appearance, Brentford head coach Thomas Frank plumped for Mathias Jorgenson at centre back. And the home crowd jeered every touch of James Tarkowski, formerly one of their own.

The visitors had the bulk of possession but they were laboured in attack and when Brentford broke with their trademark alacrity Everton were swamped and chances fell, first to Bryan Mbeumo, who steered Rico Henry’s cross inches wide, Jensen rattled a daisy cutter against the post and captain Jordan Pickford saved from Christian Norgaard at point-blank range.

Having made the running and created the chances, Brentford then fell behind. Conor Coady hoofed a long ball forwards. Gordon collected, shrugged off Jorgensen’s dilettante challenge in value-adding fashion and fired his first goal since early April past David Raya.

What could Brentford do but create more chances? Yet again taking advantage of Everton’s lack of defensive width, Henry sped down the left again and crossed for the unmarked Toney to head against the post. The ball fell to the similarly unchaperoned Yoane Wissa who lost his head and somehow contrived to blast over the open goal.

Henry continued to cause consternation after the break and soon the woodwork was rattling for a third time, this time when Norgaard teed himself up for an overhead kick which crashed against the bar.

With Brentford knocking at a door that seemed firmly bolted, Everton began to sense that their lead could in fact be protected and when Onana’s foraging set up a springheeled attack, Gordon forced Raya into a spill, but the goalkeeper was back on his feet instantly to brilliantly thwart Vitalii Mykolenko.

The longer the game progressed, the more frustrated Brentford became and when Gordon clattered into Brentford assistant coach Brian Riemer on the touchline after a succession of tough tackles, the game threatened to spiral out of referee John Brooks’s laissez faire control.

Everton went for a back five, Frank went for broke with a triple substitution and soon Janelt was bringing a fine flying save from Pickford, but at the other end only dogged defending by Ben Mee prevented Gray from notching Everton’s second after more excellent work from Onana.

And with that, Everton seemed set to head north goal intact, points in a swagbag. Alas for them, if not the balance of the contest, it was not to be.