Anthony Gilbert, composer with an eye for the unusual whose operas include The Scene-Machine – obituary

Anthony Gilbert, who has died aged 88, was a composer and teacher who gained acclaim for his opera The Scene-Machine that was produced in Kassel in 1971 and in London two years later; set to a libretto by George MacBeth, The Scene-Machine is a Faustian tale in which a protest singer called Frank is seduced by the commercial reality of show business and finds his message subverted by the music industry.

As a composer Gilbert was subservient to no particular school, tending to pick and choose what he wanted from different musical styles. While his writing could be lyrical, aggressive, or gently humorous, it invariably challenged the mind and was sustained by an acute control of his materials.

His Symphony, a bombastic work dedicated somewhat improbably to Judy Garland, was first heard at the Cheltenham Festival in 1973. More often, however, he wrote for smaller groups of instruments, often in unusual combinations and sometimes employing a pre-recorded tape. He was also adept in writing for voices as indicated by his taxing Missa Brevis (1965), a secular work despite its title that draws on material from Schoenberg’s Pierrot Lunaire.

While jazz, popular music and electronic instruments sometimes make an unlikely appearance in his works, so too does music from Asian countries such as in The Chakravaka-Bird (1977), a fiendish but expressive operatic-style piece for mezzo-soprano and double bass.

Although rigorous in his musical discipline and critical of “dumbing down” in music, Gilbert had an eye for the unusual and an ear for the different. Performers of Nine or Ten Osannas (1967), for example, are asked to choose nine or 10 movements from the 14 he wrote.

Gilbert’s influence, however, can mostly be seen in the next generation of would-be composers. During a 28-year spell at the Royal Northern College of Music he taught more than 100 of them, some of whom have gone on to great things, including Sally Beamish, Martin Butler and Simon Holt.

The philosophy behind his teaching lay in not being prescriptive. “I’ve never believed there were absolute rights or wrongs in any art form, and I don’t lay down formulas,” he said.

Anthony John Gilbert was born in south London on July 26 1934, making him a contemporary of Harrison Birtwistle and Peter Maxwell-Davies. He was the son of Joseph Gilbert, a commercial artist, and his wife Vera, née Henderson, a children’s nurse. His father took him to piano recitals, while his mother directed him towards languages, notably French.

He was educated at Gunnersbury Grammar School, failed his National Service medical and in 1954 qualified as a fellow of the Institute of Linguists. While working as a translator and interpreter he took piano lessons with Denis Holloway. Later he studied composition with Mátyás Seiber and with Alexander Goehr, for whose three daughters he babysat.

For more than a decade Gilbert held various jobs including warehouseman, accounts clerk and editor while devoting his spare time to composition. His early works include an Elegy for piano, a Duo for violin and viola and his first Piano Sonata. In 1965 he became head of production at Schott’s, his own publisher.

Before long he was also teaching evening classes in music in London, while summers were spent working with established composers at Dartington in Devon and Tanglewood in the US. In 1970 he became composer-in-residence at Lancaster University and three years later helped to set up the composition department at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester. He also spent extensive periods teaching in Australia, retiring in 1999.

Gilbert married Mary Hill in 1956 and Alison Cox in 1978; both marriages were dissolved. He is survived by his partner Raymonde Sassoon and by a daughter and two sons from his first marriage.

Anthony Gilbert, born July 26 1934, died July 5 2023

