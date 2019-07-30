Anthony Fowler vs. Brian Rose: fight date, price, how to watch, live stream

Anthony Fowler tops the bill for the first time when he takes on former world title challenger Brian Rose for the vacant WBO Inter-Continental middleweight title on Friday, Aug. 2 in Liverpool and live on DAZN .

Fowler (9-1, 8 KOs) lands an opportunity to bounce back from his first pro defeat, which he suffered at the hands of his fellow countryman Scott Fitzgerald back in March.

"I want tests and I want to be involved in the big fights," Fowler said in an official press release statement. "To be headlining a show in Liverpool is a great honor. I'm not in this game to be taking easy fights. Brian has mixed it up at the top level throughout his career and this is a fantastic chance for me to test myself against an experienced opponent.



He added: "I learned a lot from my last fight, and we went away and improved in a few areas. I know that I'm in for a tough night's work, but this is a fight that I feel ready and prepared for. Brian is a known name and I think he'll get the best out of me on the night. This is strictly business and I'm ready to do the business in what is a must-win fight for me."





Meanwhile, Rose (31-5-1, 8 KOs) believes his superior experience as a former British champion will be the difference and he's determined to fight his name back into the mix one last time before he hangs up his gloves for good.

“I think he’s a good fighter, but he’s certainly not ready for me,” said Rose. “I’m more experienced than him and I can do 12 rounds standing on my head. It’s a mismatch. Eighteen months out of the ring gave me time to think about what I wanted and I feel like I’ve got so much left in the tank to give.



“If he doesn’t win this fight where does he go?," Rose continued. "He’s lost to someone that's young and a prospect, and now he’s fighting me who people think is over the hill. He’ll have lost to a prospect and a veteran. The pressure is all on him and he has to pull out the stops."





When is the Anthony Fowler vs. Brian Rose fight?

The Anthony Fowler vs. Brian Rose fight will take place on Friday, Aug. 2, live and exclusively on DAZN .

Where is the Anthony Fowler vs. Brian Rose fight?

The Anthony Fowler vs. Brian Rose fight will take place at the Exhibition Centre Liverpool in England. The multi-purpose venue opened in 2015 and has a capacity of 7,000.

What time does Anthony Fowler vs. Brian Rose fight start?

The Anthony Fowler vs. Brian Rose fight undercard is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET, with the main card slated for a 4 p.m. start, both on DAZN .

Anthony Fowler record and bio

Name: Anthony Fowler

Nationality: British

Born: 03/10/1991

Height: 5’11”

Total fights: 10

Record: 9-1 with 8 wins via knockout

Brian Rose record and bio

Name: Brian ‘The Lion’ Rose

Nationality: British

Born: 02/15/1985

Height: 6’0”

Total fights: 37

Record: 31-5-1 with 8 wins via knockout

Anthony Fowler vs. Brian Rose fight card

Main card

Anthony Fowler vs. Brian Rose; Vacant WBO Inter-Continental middleweight title

Lewis Ritson vs. Joe Hughes; Vacant WBA Continental super lightweight title

Jack Cullen vs. John Harding Jr; BBBofC English middleweight title

Undercard