Anthony Fauci Hits Back At Lara Logan’s Mengele Comparison

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday pulled no punches while responding to Fox Nation host Lara Logan, who compared the nation’s top infectious disease expert to infamous Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele due to his medical advice about COVID-19.

Fauci, the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, slammed Logan’s comment as “absolutely preposterous and disgusting” and questioned why she hadn’t been disciplined by the Fox network.

“It’s an insult to all of the people who suffered and died under the Nazi regime in the concentration camp,” Fauci told MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. “It’s unconscionable what she said.”

“Forget about the fact that she was being totally slanderous to me and, as usual, had no idea what she was talking about,” he added. “Saying that it’s as benign as flu. When did influenza kill 770,000 Americans?”

"What I find striking is how she gets no discipline whatsoever from the Fox network. How they can let her say that with no comment and no disciplinary action. I’m astounded by that." pic.twitter.com/lsmaHmNjUu — All In with Chris Hayes (@allinwithchris) December 3, 2021

Logan has since doubled down on her claim that Fauci is similar to the man known as the “Angel of Death,” despite sparking widespread anger.

Fauci, who is no stranger to being attacked from the right, asked why no disciplinary action had been taken against Logan.

“What I find striking, Chris, is how she gets no discipline whatsoever from the Fox network,” he said. “How they can let her say that with no comment and no disciplinary action? I’m astounded by that.”

