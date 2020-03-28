Anthony Fauci Debunks The Biggest Coronavirus Myths For Lilly Singh

Anthony Fauci separated fact from fiction about the coronavirus in a lengthy myth-busting interview with Lilly Singh.

In a 17-minute segment that Canadian YouTuber-turned-late night host Singh shared online Friday, Fauci debunked common misconceptions and rumors about the strength and spread of the virus that has now sickened more than half a million people worldwide.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, also discussed the development of a vaccine which he said was “not going to be available for at least a year, or a year and a half.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

And he cautioned there is still “no definitely proven drug that is effective against this disease,” despite President Donald Trump’s claims to the contrary.

Check out the full clip here:

Related...

Donald Trump Jr. Shares Racist ‘Kung-Flu Kid’ Coronavirus Meme About His Dad

Twitter Users Point Out Major Flaw With Donald Trump’s Coronavirus Bill Photo Op

Chris Cuomo Names The Donald Trump Character Traits That Are 'Literally Making Us Sick'

Also on HuffPost

Love HuffPost? Become a founding member of HuffPost Plus today.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost.