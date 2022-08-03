Anthony Edwards on series against Grizzilies: ‘I don’t know what happened’
Speaking of the playoffs, do you still think of your loss to the Grizzlies and feel like y’all gave the series away? Anthony Edwards: Man, I feel like we handed it to them man. It was like taking candy from a baby and they took the candy. We had every game won man and I don’t know what happened. I don’t know what happened.
Source: Zion Olojede @ complex.com
