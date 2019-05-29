Anthony Davis rumors: Pelicans star 'highly unlikely' to reconsider trade demand

The Pelicans continue to make their case to Anthony Davis.

New Orleans executive vice president David Griffin and Davis met Wednesday to discuss the star’s future, according to a report from ESPN, which cites unidentified league sources. Davis and the team “are expected to continue a dialogue moving forward,” the report says.

New Orleans star Anthony Davis and Pels EVP David Griffin met this morning in Los Angeles and are expected to continue a dialogue moving forward, league sources tell ESPN. Griffin is making his case to AD on a future with the Pelicans. Davis can be a free agent next summer. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 29, 2019

Davis, however, is "highly unlikely" to reconsider his trade demand, according to a report from The Athletic.

While New Orleans Pelicans executive Vice President David Griffin and All-Star Anthony Davis‘ agent Rich Paul will continue discussions, it’s highly unlikely Davis‘ stance changes on trade, league sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 29, 2019

The six-time All-Star told the Pelicans he did not plan to re-sign when he could opt out of his contract after 2019-20 and asked the team to move him in late January. Los Angeles made multiple offers for him, according to several reports, but no deal was reached.

The Lakers, Celtics, Knicks and others will all reportedly explore trading for Davis this summer and New Orleans could once again consider moving him.

The Pelicans surprisingly won the lottery and will have the No. 1 pick in the 2019 draft, which is widely expected to be former Duke star Zion Williamson. Griffin, who was hired in mid-April, believes the team can convince Davis to re-evaluate his decision not to ink an extension.

"There are a lot reasons for him to believe that this will be different," Griffin told NBA TV earlier this month. "What it starts with is just us doing what we say we're going to do, one step at a time. Over time, I think he's going to see there is a trust level that he should have in us.

"I believe strongly he has always wanted to be part of the market, but, understandably, the kid wants to win."

Davis averaged 25.9 points and 12 rebounds in 56 games in 2018-19. The Pelicans finished with a 33-49 record and missed the playoffs for the third time in four seasons.



