Anthony Davis signs with LeBron James' agent

Let the Anthony Davis to the Los Angeles Lakers rumors begin.

The New Orleans Pelicans superstar made quite the splash on Sunday when he announced he was signing with agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group. Paul is the longtime agent of LeBron James who also reps top NBA stars like Eric Bledsoe, John Wall and Ben Simmons.





Players signing with Paul has long been fodder for NBA fans and talking heads to speculate where upcoming free agents may land.

LeBron took to Twitter shortly after the announcement to welcome Davis:





Given the Lakers’ lack of true star power in the post, Davis signing with Paul will be sure to kickstart plenty of hypotheticals and fantasies of an even larger super-team in Southern California. Currently, Los Angeles has JaVale McGee as its starting center. Backing him up on the roster is Ivica Zubac and Isaac Bonga — which is quite the drop off when the rest of the starting lineup is filled with big names like Kyle Kuzma, Brandon Ingram and, of course, LeBron James.

That being said, Davis is in the midst of a five-year, $127 million deal in New Orleans that runs through the 2020-21 season. If he doesn’t get to Los Angeles before his deal runs out, LeBron would be nearing 40 years old when Davis begins looking for a new team.

But it’s clear that Davis is focused on his future already — wherever that next contract comes from. The 2021 free agent class is already looking like one of the more stacked groups in a while. Along with Davis, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bradley Beal, Rudy Gobert, Otto Porter Jr. and Victor Oladipo could all be up for grabs.

Gordon Hayward, Mike Conley, Damian Lillard, DeMar DeRozan and C.J. McCollum are also scheduled to become free agents that offseason as well.

However the 2021 market shapes up, or whatever happens before then, Davis has found the agent he wants fielding calls for him.

