Anthony Davis rumors: Pelicans now listening to trade proposals

The first step toward an Anthony Davis trade may have just been taken.

New Orleans is starting to listen to teams who are putting in offers to acquire the All-Star big man, according to The Athletic.

The Pelicans and new executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin have been insistent that they are going to do all they can to keep Davis with the team, but things may have just changed.

As teams continue placing calls on Anthony Davis, Pelicans and executive VP David Griffin have begun listening to teams, league sources told @TheAthleticNBA. Inside Pass on Davis and more from around the league: https://t.co/YjRmRT2JU2 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 4, 2019

Davis' agent Rich Paul told ESPN during the season that the All-Star would not re-sign with the Pelicans when his contract ran out with the team after the 2020 season and he would prefer to be traded.

It was rumored he wanted to be dealt to the Lakers, but the Celtics, Bucks and several other teams have shown interest as well.

The Lakers tried everything they could to acquire Davis at the deadline, offering up just about every player on their team with the exception of LeBron James, but according to multiple reports, the Pelicans never gave the team a counteroffer.

And after the season, Pelicans owner Gayle Benson said the team would trade Davis to the Lakers "over my dead body."

Davis' reported four favored teams to be traded to include the Lakers, Knicks, Bucks and Clippers.

Griffin is reportedly still committed to trying to retain Davis, but he is at least listening to offers at this point. He did have a meeting with Davis last week, and all reports indicate it went well, but he is at least keeping his options open on the trade front at this point.