Anthony Davis on returning from injury: Body is feeling good

Mike Trudell: Anthony Davis on how he’s feeling since his return: “Body is feeling good, besides the MCL this year, which I’m still trying to get all the way healthy. But besides that, I feel great.”
Source: Twitter @LakersReporter

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis said in the fourth quarter when he was yelling at Monk in an effort to give him an easier shot — he was going to give him the ball back to get the Hawks’ defense to shift.
Davis says it’s been tough because some of these lineups haven’t played crunch time minutes. – 4:35 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis on how he’s feeling since his return: “Body is feeling good, besides the MCL this year, which I’m still trying to get all the way healthy. But besides that, I feel great.” – 4:31 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
In the final minute, Vogel clarified that he was telling Bradley to get up on Trae Young and make him go, and not to foul, but Bradley thought he wanted him to foul. That’s what Vogel was discussing with AD. – 3:45 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten
Discouraging end to the trip here in ATL. The Lakers, who led by as many as 11, lose to the Hawks 129-121 and head back to L.A. with a 2-4 record in the six games, dropping the final three. Monk 33p 10r 5a; AD 27p 5r 2s; Russ 20p 12a 7r; Melo 11p; Stanley Johnson 10p – 3:24 PM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Lakers headed home after a 2-4 road trip, with concern about the health of LeBron’s knee. The good news: AD has looked good returning from a knee injury. Blazers/Clippers/Knicks this week. – 3:24 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL started this road trip 2-1, but, without LeBron James for the final 3, finished 0-3, and will fall to three games under .500.
Being unable to get both AD and LeBron on the court at the same time continues to be the story of the last year and a half for the Lakers. – 3:22 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis frustrated as we wind down. Was having a sideline discussion with Frank Vogel. Lakers down six with 25.2 seconds left. – 3:19 PM

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Among the many reasons LeBron is missed, with AD often getting pulled out high on pick and rolls, there’s absolutely no backline at all for the Lakers. LeBron being the next biggest guy who actually matters could help offset this schematically. AK – 3:12 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina
didn’t expect okongwu to win that battle against ad for the 50-50 rebound but when he secured it i wasn’t that surprised, either. he’s a force in the paint. – 3:06 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
This Atlanta crowd got loud when AD missed his first free throw just now, howling at the prospect of getting free Chik-Fila if he missed both.
It’s like they forgot it’s Sunday, smh – 3:02 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Hawks cut it to four with 9 minutes remaining. On cue, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook head to the scorer’s table to check in. – 3:00 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad
Tom “Maverick” Cruise is missing out on an obvious ad campaign with Luka “Top Gun” Doncic. – 2:57 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Somebody on this team has to rebound. Anthony Davis with a couple extraordinary efforts on defense to get stops, but no one is getting the ball back. Now Davis has four fouls and is the team’s leading scorer with 20 points. – 2:32 PM

Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 71-62 to the Lakers at halftime.
Young: 16/6, 6/12 FG
Collins: 14/4, 3 steals, 7/10 FG
Lakers shot 71 percent in the half, Monk has 19, AD has 18 – 2:08 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Nice half for the Lakers, up 71-62 on the Hawks…AD has 18pts, Monk 19pts 6rebs, Russ 11pts 6ast 4rebs – 2:08 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers are shooting a ridiculous 69.2% (27 for 39) with AD at 7 for 11 after another smooth hoop, but 11 TO’s have helped keep ATL in range, at 64-60. – 2:06 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Another really nice start for AD after the Philly game. Feeling better and better about his health. – 1:39 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Anthony Davis has 11 points in less than 8 minutes. The Lakers have started 10 for 13 from the field. – 1:25 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters in Atlanta:
Anthony Davis
Stanley Johnson
Malik Monk
Avery Bradley
Russell Westbrook – 12:35 PM

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Today’s Lakers starting lineup. Anthony Davis is officially back (again). pic.twitter.com/NTxK5abyxG12:31 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Anthony Davis (wrist) returns tonight for the Lakers but LeBron James is out indefinitely after an MRI revealed “general swelling” in James’ left knee, Coach Frank Vogel says.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com12:09 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Anthony Davis is playing against the Hawks, per Vogel. – 11:33 AM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Anthony Davis shot a few warmup shots and now is getting his right wrist taped. pic.twitter.com/6o45sDaP3E11:09 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis has been upgraded to probable for today’s game at Atlanta, as the Lakers wrap up their 6-game road trip. – 9:50 AM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis (right wrist soreness) is expected to play today against the Atlanta Hawks, team says. – 9:49 AM

Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Anthony Davis has been upgraded to probable to play today against Atlanta. – 9:48 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
The Lakers have upgraded Anthony Davis (right wrist soreness) to probable for today’s game in Atlanta. – 9:48 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Hope y’all are up on the West Coast: Anthony Davis is now PROBABLE today against the Hawks. – 9:47 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis has been upgraded to probable for today’s game against the Hawks, per the Lakers. – 9:47 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LeBron James is listed as out for Sunday’s game at Atlanta.
Anthony Davis is questionable, while Malik Monk and Russell Westbrook are probable. – 5:09 PM

Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher
Worst eFG% on pullups this season (min 100 FGA, 119 qualifiers):
Jalen Suggs- 28.2
Eric Bledsoe- 31.6
Anthony Davis- 34.3
Cam Reddish- 34.3
Gary Harris- 35
Lonnie Walker IV- 35
Kyle Kuzma- 35.3
OG Anunoby- 35.4
Nickeil Alexander-Walker- 36.1
Jerami Grant- 36.3
RJ Barrett- 36.7 – 5:05 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers injury report for game at Atlanta Sunday: LeBron James (left knee soreness) is out.
Anthony Davis (right wrist soreness) is questionable.
Malik Monk (left groin soreness) and Russell Westbrook (right knee soreness) are probable. – 5:04 PM

Bill Oram @billoram
Lakers list LeBron James as out for Sunday’s game in Atlanta. Will be his third straight game sidelined by left knee soreness. Anthony Davis is questionable. – 5:01 PM

More on this storyline

Mike Trudell: Vogel said Anthony Davis will start at center, and that his wrist is OK. LeBron started at center against ATL on Jan. 7, a 134-118 win (AD was out). ATL has De’Andre Hunter back, and he’s helped the Hawks be much better since they faced LAL, though he’s questionable (ankle). -via Twitter @LakersReporter / January 30, 2022

Jovan Buha: Anthony Davis is warming up with a heavily taped right wrist pic.twitter.com/Ogqlfw3u7Q -via Twitter @jovanbuha / January 30, 2022

Mike Trudell: Frank Vogel said LeBron is still experiencing some soreness in his knee, and Davis has some soreness in his wrist. As for Sunday in Atlanta: “Hopefully we get them both back,” Vogel said, but the medical staff will see how they both feel tomorrow. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / January 28, 2022

