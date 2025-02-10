Anthony Davis reportedly out multiple weeks with adductor injury from Mavericks debut

Anthony Davis' debut with the Dallas Mavericks, under tense circumstances, began well. It ended badly.

The Mavericks' new big man suffered a left adductor strain in his first game in a Dallas uniform and is expected to miss multiple weeks, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. His absence could reportedly stretch to a month.

Davis sustained the non-contact injury in the third quarter of the Mavericks' game against the Houston Rockets on Saturday. He exited the court under his own power, but in clear discomfort, and never returned after being announced as doubtful.

Anthony Davis went to the locker room after suffering a non-contact injury on this play.



Both Davis and Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd downplayed the seriousness of the injury, with the player describing it as "nothing serious."

Davis being out means there will be at least two replacements in the 2025 NBA All-Star Game, as Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is also expected to miss the event with a calf strain.

Anthony Davis' Mavericks debut was dramatic, inside and outside the court

The injury spoiled a strong debut for the 10-time All-Star, as he exited with 26 points, 16 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks in 31 minutes while Dallas was leading the fourth-place team in the West 83-75. It was everything the Mavericks could have hoped for after controversially trading superstar Luka Dončić for him, until it wasn't.

The Dončić trade remains overwhelmingly negative in Dallas, to the point that hordes of fans gathered outside American Airlines Center to protest the trade on Saturday, the Mavericks' first home game since the move. The crowd chanted and carried signs with most of their ire directed at Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison.

The Mavericks reportedly beefed up security ahead of the game in anticipation of unruly fans, with Harrison also facing death threats. Harrison explained the move as a needed improvement to his team's defense, while reporters relayed concerns about Dončić's conditioning and upcoming contract extension, but the executive remains one of the most unpopular people in Dallas at the moment, and likely for the foreseeable future.

Despite the circumstances around his acquisition, Davis at least received a warm reception from Mavericks fans inside the arena. It will be a while before he receives another one.