Anthony Davis looks sharp in Lakers' preseason loss to Bucks

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, attempting a close-range shot as he's pressured by Bucks center Brook Lopez, had 16 points and seven rebounds in one half of play Saturday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Lakers’ preseason isn’t over … but the end is getting closer.

In their final warmup game at Crypto.com Arena, Anthony Davis showed he’s ready for the season to begin, scoring 16 points, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out five assists in one half of work against the Milwaukee Bucks.

With most of their regulars shut down by halftime, the Lakers lost to Milwaukee 108-97. The Lakers wrap their preseason Thursday against Phoenix in Palm Springs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 17 points and Damian Lillard had 14, the duo playing together for the first time since the Bucks’ blockbuster trade.

LeBron James and Austin Reaves didn’t play as the Lakers continued to monitor the pair’s workload, the former because he’s in Year 21 and the latter because of his play with Team USA deep into the summer. Gabe Vincent also missed his second consecutive because of back tightness.

Most concerning has to be Jarred Vanderbilt’s health.

Read more: 'Just working on the approach': How Lakers' D'Angelo Russell is improving his defense

He missed his fourth straight game because of heel soreness and is set to be re-evaluated on Friday. After being mostly optimistic about Vanderbilt’s ability to be ready for the season opener on Oct. 24, coach Darvin Ham informally downgraded his status to “we’ll see.”

Despite the disruptions from injuries this camp, Ham said he still thinks the Lakers will have advantages due to the continuity they brought into training camp.

“Even if guys are not physically available, they're there in spirit, they're there mentally, locking in on what we're doing,” Ham said before the game. “When you have highly skilled players who enjoy not just playing with one another, being around one another. … I feel like we're ahead of the curve.”

Sign up for our weekly newsletter on all things Lakers.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.