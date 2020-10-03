Anthony Davis, LeBron James hold off undermanned Miami Heat to lead Lakers to 2-0 NBA Finals lead

As hard as the Miami Heat tried to hang around, another Los Angeles Lakers victory felt inevitable.

Anthony Davis continues to embrace the stage in his first NBA Finals appearance, making a leap from superstardom to all-time greatness. The 27-year-old again had his way in a paint unprotected by injured Heat center Bam Adebayo, as the Lakers rolled to a 124-114 win and a 2-0 series lead on Friday night.

Davis converted 14 of his first 15 shot attempts, finishing with 32 points on 15-for-20 shooting and submitting a second straight Finals MVP-worthy performance. His only challenger through two games in that regard is LeBron James, the Lakers superstar who added 33 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Davis has been so dominant in his first playoffs with the Lakers that even Dwyane Wade — the Heat legend with whom James reached four straight Finals and won two titles — conceded the increasingly obvious:

I agree Big Perk https://t.co/59qWoMz7y9 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 3, 2020

The undermanned Heat hung within four points through the game’s first 18 minutes, patching together a zone defense missing Adebayo as its anchor and relying on Jimmy Butler’s ability to penetrate in order to manufacture offense without injured point guard Goran Dragic. But it was a house of cards against a Lakers team that was better at getting to the rim and creating open long-distance looks. L.A. scored 56 points in the paint and drained 16 three-pointers — five more than the Heat — on a Finals record 47 attempts.

Ben Rohrbach is a staff writer for Yahoo Sports.