Anthony Davis leaves Lakers-Grizzlies game with apparent arm injury: 'I can't move my arm'

Apr 16, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) spins toward the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the first half during game one of the 2023 NBA playoffs at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis left Sunday's Lakers-Grizzlies Game 1 with an apparent arm injury.

The Los Angeles Lakers took contact while securing a rebound in traffic and immediately grabbed his right shoulder, declaring "I can't move my arm." He left for the locker room with 1:15 remaining in the half and didn't return before halftime. The Lakers didn't provide an immediate status update at halftime.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported during the break that Davis was believed to have sustained a stinger and was undergoing further testing. His prognosis remained unclear.

Davis was a force on both sides to the court during the first half, tallying 10 points, six rebounds and five blocks as he repeatedly challenged Grizzlies shots in the post.

The Grizzlies shot 51.1% from the floor despite Davis' efforts and took a 65-59 lead into halftime.

When healthy, Davis is one of basketball's best post players and critical the Lakers' hopes of a first-round upset of the No. 2 seed Grizzles. Injuries have plagued him throughout his career, and Sunday's exit raised familiar anxieties for Lakers fans.

This is a developing story that will be updated.