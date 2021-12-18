Anthony Davis out at least a month

Shams Charania: Lakers star Anthony Davis has MCL sprain in left knee and will miss at least four weeks, team says.

Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Minimum four-week absence for Anthony Davis, Lakers say, after an MRI confirms a left knee sprain.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 6:17 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Lakers rule out Anthony Davis for tomorrow’s game vs Chicago Bulls after determining he has an MCL sprain in his left knee – 6:16 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

At least four weeks for Anthony Davis with a sprained MCL. Another blow for the Lakers. The good news is that it could have been, and looked like it might be, worse. – 6:14 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

An MRI revealed a MCL sprain for Anthony Davis, the Lakers announced. He will be reevaluated in approximately four weeks, the team says. – 6:14 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Lakers’ status report for tomorrow’s game against the Bulls. Trevor Ariza is QUESTIONABLE once again… And half the team is OUT, including Anthony Davis: pic.twitter.com/x5hZ5z3cvI – 6:14 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Update on Anthony Davis from the Lakers…

AD MRI UPDATE

Revealed left knee MCL sprain

To be re-evaluated by team doctors in approximately 4 weeks

@ESPNLosAngeles – 6:14 PM

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

Lakers say Anthony Davis got MRI that revealed a left knee MCL sprain.

Will be re-evaluated by team doctors in approximately 4 weeks. – 6:12 PM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

Anthony Davis is hurt…so I guess some things are returning to normal – 6:11 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

An MRI on the left knee of Anthony Davis revealed an MCL sprain. Davis will be re-evaluated by Lakers team doctors in about 4 weeks. – 6:10 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

The Lakers say Anthony Davis has a left knee MCL sprain. He will be re-evaluated by the team doctors in approximately four weeks. – 6:10 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Lakers star Anthony Davis has MCL sprain in left knee and will miss at least four weeks, team says. – 6:10 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers say Anthony Davis has sprained his left knee. He’ll be out at least four weeks, the re-evaluated. – 6:09 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

It just occurred to me that the Lakers used seven players yesterday that have made an All-NBA Team at some point: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, DeAndre Jordan and Isaiah Thomas. I’m guessing they’ve done that with Dwight as well. – 4:01 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

The @latimessports has @Dan Woike with: Lakers’ Anthony Davis to undergo MRI exam Saturday after suffering knee injury latimes.com/sports/lakers/… – 12:05 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

From last night: Anthony Davis will undergo an MRI on his left knee in Chicago on Saturday. It will be the third time he’s had the knee evaluated in the last week es.pn/32a1qCf – 10:16 AM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Anthony Davis leaves game with knee contusion , MRI set for Saturday nba.nbcsports.com/2021/12/18/ant… – 7:40 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Anthony Davis will undergo an MRI after tweaking his left knee #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 2:56 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis will undergo an MRI in Chicago on Saturday on his left knee. – 12:59 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel on AD’s injury: “Hopefully it’s something minor and he can get back soon, but we’ll find out more tomorrow.” – 12:57 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Frank Vogel says part of Anthony Davis’ medical evaluation on his knee tomorrow will be an MRI. – 12:57 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LeBron said he asked AD how he’s doing after that collision with McDaniels forced him out of the game, and Davis said they’d find out more tomorrow when he gets further testing. – 12:50 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron on concern for AD: “My concern is always for his health. … You wish for the best.” – 12:49 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

LeBron on asked AD about his knee injury: “He said we’ll find out more tomorrow.” – 12:47 AM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Tough night for the LakeShow, Minnesota wins 110-92…Much bigger concern is the health of AD…Injury did not look good (further testing tomorrow)

Next up for the Lakers, Sunday in Chicago vs the Bulls… – 12:42 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Final: Wolves 110, Lakers 92

The Lakers are 16-14 at the 30-game mark. Their greatest concern right now: Anthony Davis’ left knee, which the team dubbed a contusion ahead of further evaluation. LeBron James had 18 points. Isaiah Thomas scored 19.

Up next: at Chicago on Sunday. – 12:41 AM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Anthony Davis, Left knee contusion…Out for remainder of game…Further testing tomorrow in Chicago – 12:24 AM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

The Lakers say Anthony Davis has a left knee bruise that will keep him out for the rest of this game. He’ll undergo further testing in Chicago tomorrow. – 12:23 AM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Officially a left knee contusion for Anthony Davis; Lakers say he’ll undergo further evaluation Saturday in Chicago. – 12:23 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

The Lakers say that Anthony Davis will not return because of a left knee contusion and will undergo further evaluation in Chicago on Saturday. – 12:21 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

The Lakers say Anthony Davis has a left knee contusion and will not return tonight. He will be further evaluated with more testing in Chicago. – 12:21 AM

Bill Oram @billoram

The Lakers say Anthony Davis will not return against the Timberwolves and will undergo further testing tomorrow when the team gets to Chicago. Termed a left knee contusion for now. – 12:21 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Anthony Davis will not return tonight due to a left knee contusion. He’ll undergo further testing in Chicago tomorrow. – 12:21 AM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Tough to watch a player as talented as Anthony Davis constantly dealing with injuries. One thing after the other even in the same game (ankle, knee). Feel for him because I think the “soft” narrative and “what if” will follow him the rest of his career. – 12:07 AM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Third quarter: Wolves 85, Lakers 65

AD exited the game with a left knee injury. The Wolves went on a run after he left and have outscored the Lakers in each of the three quarters. Kent Bazemore leads LA with 11 points. LAL is shooting 39.3% and has 16 TOs. KAT has 28 points. – 12:06 AM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Lakers down Big in Minnesota, 85-65…Waiting for update on Anthony Davis – 12:05 AM

Rick Noland @RickNoland

AD sure gets hurt a lot – 12:00 AM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Jaden McDaniels fell directly into the leg of Anthony Davis, just after LAL had trimmed the lead to 3.

Davis limped off the floor, and LAL have struggled since, understandably worried about him, and Minnesota pushed its lead quickly 72-58. – 11:57 PM

Jason Jones @mr_jasonjones

Folks clowning AD like LeBron didn’t shove a player into his knee 🤦🏾‍♂️ – 11:57 PM

Kyle Kuzma @kylekuzma

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 AD – 11:56 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis went down again after Jaden McDaniels rolled into his left knee. – 11:51 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Isaiah Thomas has as many points for the Lakers as LeBron James and Anthony Davis through two quarters.

Imagine hearing that as recently as, like, Tuesday. – 11:22 PM

Bill Oram @billoram

The last time Isaiah Thomas suited up up for LA, the Lakers starters were Lonzo Ball, KCP, Kyle Kuzma, Julius Randle and Brook Lopez. They lost on the road to a team that was led by 33 points and 9 rebounds from… Anthony Davis. – 11:20 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Towns is just cooking Anthony Davis. Whatever he wants, he’s taking. – 11:16 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Interested to see if the Lakers adjust and put Westbrook on KAT in the second half.

That’s what I’d do, and then bring AD as the roaming doubler. – 11:12 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

AD back on the court… – 11:09 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Here’s your Laker lineup out of the timeout: Anthony Davis, LeBron, Melo, Rondo and Bazemore. – 11:09 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Anthony Davis has returned to the game. – 11:09 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

AD is back on the floor. – 11:09 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Anthony Davis has rejoined the Lakers on their bench. – 11:07 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis looks like he’s going to check back in the game with 3:44 left. His warm-ups are off. – 11:07 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

Anthony Davis turned his right ankle late in the 1st Q, one in which the Lakers shot only 6 for 20, and traili 23-16.

Wolves also shot poorly (9 for 29), making just 1 for 16 3’s, but had 6 offensive rebounds, and also took advantage of 5 LAL TO’s to allow for 9 more shots. – 10:46 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

First quarter: Wolves 23, Lakers 16

Anthony Davis exited late in the quarter with an apparent ankle injury. The two teams combined to shoot 15 of 49 (30.6%). The Lakers were 0 of 10 on 3s. The Wolves were 1 of 16. Minnesota’s offensive rebounding (6) gave them some easy points. – 10:45 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Anthony Davis was down on the floor clutching his right leg/shin as the game went to timeout. After being attended to by the training staff, AD got up and limped to the locker room. – 10:42 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

KAT hitting Anthony Davis with a “too small”. Oh dear. pic.twitter.com/9PwTPMkB8W – 10:41 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

AD holding his right ankle…Lakers take a timeout – 10:41 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis is down, grimacing, grabbing his right ankle. Does not look good. – 10:41 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Anthony Davis is down, holding his right ankle. – 10:40 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Anthony Davis took a tumble and is holding his right foot/ankle. – 10:40 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Karl-Anthony Towns is playing like a man possessed. He’s already up to 10 pts on 4-for-5 shooting in the first six minutes and he just had another bucket waived off. He is going right at Anthony Davis’ chest every time he catches the ball on offense. – 10:29 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Karl-Anthony Towns is coming for AD. He just had a basket called off for elbowing him in the jaw on a hook shot, but he was still flexing after the play. Playing back-down bully ball in the post, as if he feels he has something to prove. – 10:29 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Watched a lot of KAT over the years. These past three games are the calmest and coolest, in terms of focus on the game, I’ve seen maybe ever.

Two methodical and-1s on Anthony Davis here in the first two minutes. – 10:19 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

KAT vs. AD

Pat Bev vs. Russ

D’Angelo vs. his old team

And that guy LeBron.

Should be a fun night. – 10:11 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Lakers’ starters vs. Minnesota:

Anthony Davis

LeBron James

Kent Bazemore

Wayne Ellington

Russell Westbrook – 9:33 PM

NBA Kicks @NBAKicks

IT BACK… and with a Kobe AD PE! #NBAKicks pic.twitter.com/NXASPy8ojp – 8:54 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

AD is here. One of his warmups today is jumpers starting from the free throw line, then taking a step or two back every time he makes a shot. Once he reaches half court, he starts stepping back in through the same process. pic.twitter.com/9Yk0NY9ZXX – 8:07 PM

More on this storyline

Kyle Goon: Russell Westbrook said he’s “praying for the best” on Anthony Davis’ knee and “that’s all you can do.” -via Twitter @kylegoon / December 18, 2021

Dave McMenamin: LeBron on his discussion with AD after his knee injury: “We asked him how he’s doing and he said we’ll find out more tomorrow and that’s all we know” -via Twitter @mcten / December 18, 2021

Dave McMenamin: Source familiar with Anthony Davis’ left knee injury tells ESPN, “so far all is in good structure, but want to take another image.” -via Twitter @mcten / December 18, 2021