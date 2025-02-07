Anthony Davis intends to 'give life back' to Mavericks fans after shock of Luka Dončić trade

The Dallas Mavericks arrived home after finishing their five-game Eastern road trip on Friday. The team changed drastically with the stunning trade that sent Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis.

Davis was introduced in a press conference along with Max Christie, included in the package from the Lakers, and Caleb Martin, acquired in a separate deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison did not appear, which raised eyebrows among reporters and fans critical of him for trading a star player.

The veteran forward said he understood that Mavericks fans were shocked by a beloved player being traded, but he would "give them life back" by playing well and winning games.

"I get who Luka was to this franchise, this city," he said, via the Dallas Morning News. "I’m not surprised by the fans’ reaction and the city’s reaction. But it’s my job to come in and play basketball and do what I’m supposed to do, and give the fans reassurance on why Nico brought me here.

I don’t know how tomorrow is going to be, as far as the reaction, but I can’t control that," he added. "What I can control is winning basketball games and helping the team do whatever I can. But at the end of the day, I'm going to get a city, give them life back."

Davis confirmed that he'll make his Mavericks debut on Saturday against the Houston Rockets, returning from an abdominal injury that's sidelined him since Jan. 28.

He also wanted to make sure Christie got some questions from reporters. Christie has already played in two games with Dallas, versus the Sixers and Boston Celtics, scoring 15 points in each matchup and shooting 4-of-7 on 3-pointers, while averaging seven rebounds and 3.5 assists.

"Playing in my first two games so far with the Mavs, the culture — everybody is super together," Christie said, via the Dallas Morning News.

"Everybody is communicating with each other really well, everybody kind of takes care of each other. And I’ve noticed that too for me, coming in as the new guy... feels like a big family, for sure. And I think that’s important."

Martin had a serendipitous outlook on being traded from Philadelphia, for whom he hadn't played since Jan. 10 due to a sprained hip. His return hasn't been determined as he continues rehab and the Sixers added a second-round pick to the trade package because of it.

"I think I’m supposed to be here. I think things happen for a reason," Martin said. "Just watching the guys the other night, the style of play... I think the fit is there, the effort. I think we’ve got some really good pieces, and I’m excited to play."

The Mavericks host the Rockets at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday, beginning a five-game homestand.