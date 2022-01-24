Anthony Davis expected to return against Brooklyn

Jovan Buha: Anthony Davis (left knee MCL sprain) has been upgraded to probable for tomorrow’s game in Brooklyn, per the Lakers.

Source: Twitter @jovanbuha

Brad Turner @BA_Turner

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Bill Oram @billoram

The Lakers say Anthony Davis is now probable to return to the lineup Tuesday in Brooklyn. As I wrote today, his return is the Lakers last hope for turning their season around in a meaningful way. theathletic.com/3089225/2022/0… – 4:55 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

After missing over one month with MCL sprain, Lakers star Anthony Davis is probable to return on Tuesday night vs. the Nets in Brooklyn. – 4:55 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Dave McMenamin @mcten

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Five observations from the Lakers’ loss in Miami:

— How the switching scheme worked

— Why Trevor Ariza’s poor play is hurting the starting lineup

— AD update w/ pregame video

— Austin Reaves

— LeBron’s workload

New story for @The Athletic: theathletic.com/3088070/2022/0… – 2:48 PM

Danny Leroux @DannyLeroux

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Before Anthony Davis returns, LeBron James has one request that will appease #Lakers fans.

#LakeShow #NBA

sportscasting.com/lebron-james-s… – 12:23 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers

Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers’ inept loss to Miami, the team calling itself out (again!) for not playing hard, and Anthony Davis’ impending return. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods

Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx!

podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:50 AM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Lakers fall below .500 again, and Frank Vogel’s job likely depends on Anthony Davis returning to save the day

cbssports.com/nba/news/laker… – 12:03 AM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

New story: LeBron James says he’s having one of the best offensive stretches of his career and doesn’t plan on that changing when Anthony Davis returns es.pn/3KvhSya – 11:57 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis was working up a sweat on the court with his Lakers teammates — it just wasn’t in the game. Latest on his comeback trail, plus a note on Kendrick Nunn: ocregister.com/2022/01/23/ant… – 11:32 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

LeBron on if he thinks his scoring load will drop off once AD comes back: I’m in one of the best zones I’ve been in offensively in my career. I’m not just going to stop. – 9:47 PM

Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA

Frank Vogel on plan for Anthony Davis: “I don’t know yet. Tomorrow he’s going to get some work in.” – 9:00 PM

Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa

Lakers 1-1 on the 6 game road trip…Miami holds on, 113-107…Good effort by the LakeShow, were down 26 and make it a game…Hopefully Anthony Davis coming back soon to help

Next game, Tuesday in Brooklyn vs the Nets…

@ESPNLosAngeles – 8:43 PM

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL’s comeback attempt falls short, as MIA holds on for a 113-107 win, after leading by 26 earlier.

The teams split the season series, with LeBron missing LAL’s OT win in November, and AD, Lowry and Herro missing this one. – 8:42 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

AD & Wayne vs. DJ & Baze pic.twitter.com/bqjlLLAV4o – 7:33 PM

Kyle Goon @kylegoon

Anthony Davis getting in some reps with DJ, Bazemore and Ellington. pic.twitter.com/zCyrKsxBqk – 5:21 PM

Jovan Buha @jovanbuha

Anthony Davis and Wayne Ellington are playing DeAndre Jordan and Kent Bazemore in a competitive game of 2-on-2 during warmups. – 5:19 PM

More on this storyline

Mike Trudell: Anthony Davis is expected to play tomorrow at Brooklyn, and is listed as “probable.” Davis looked good playing 2-on-2, full speed, before the game at Miami, and clearly responded well to it. -via Twitter @LakersReporter / January 24, 2022

Kyle Goon: Frank Vogel says Anthony Davis is OUT tonight. Said he’s progressing, felt good about his work yesterday but just isn’t ready yet. -via Twitter @kylegoon / January 23, 2022

Dave McMenamin: Anthony Davis has been upgraded to questionable and will be a game-time decision against Miami, per the Lakers. -via Twitter @mcten / January 22, 2022