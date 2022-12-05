Anthony Davis drops 55 points to lead Lakers past Wizards to cap incredible offensive stretch

Ryan Young
·Writer
·3 min read

Anthony Davis was, once again, unstoppable on Sunday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers center went off in Washington, leading them to a 130-119 win over the Wizards at Capital One Arena with an incredible statline. Davis dropped 55 points in the win while shooting 22-of-30 from the field. He added 17 rebounds, too, and was a perfect 9-of-9 from the free throw line.

Davis’ 55 points was just four shy of his career-high. He has 99 points over his last two games now, too — following the 44 he put up against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday. That is the most scored by a Lakers player in that period since Kobe Bryant did so in 2007. He’s also the first Lakers player to score at least 40 points and have at least 10 rebounds in consecutive games since Shaquille O’Neal did so in 2000.

“Just being healthy, going out with a mindset of just dominating,” Davis said on his turnaround on Spectrum SportsNet. “I started off slow, took a couple games to get in-game shape, in-game rhythm. I've just been feeling really good and confident on all my shots, playing with a great pace. Guys have been doing a great job of finding me.”

The Lakers led almost all the way through on Sunday. They took the lead after bouncing back and forth in the early minutes on a Troy Brown 3-pointer, and never looked back. They had an 18-point lead at halftime, and then held on after the Wizards cut it to single digits briefly in the fourth quarter to take the 11-point win. LeBron James added 29 points, and Lonnie Walker dropped 20 for the Lakers — who shot better than 54% from the field as a team.

It hasn’t just been the last two games that Davis has looked great in. He’s averaged 34.2 points and 15.4 rebounds while shooting 63.3% over the Lakers’ last 10 games. The Lakers went 8-2 over that stretch.

Though it’s still early in the year, Davis’ play is certainly a welcome sign for a team that opened the season on a five-game losing skid and lost 10 of their first 12 games.

“He wants it. He wants to be that guy for the team,” coach Darvin Ham said, via Spectrum SportsNet. “I think it’s beautiful to watch, because his teammates are encouraging him, they’re trying to get him the ball any and every possession. It’s just been cool, man. He has everyone rallying around him, and I’m just thrilled by the way he’s been playing.”

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis has scored 99 points over the Lakers' last two games, and matched feats only Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal have done in team history. (Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Latest Stories

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Norway's Kilde sweeps Beaver Creek with super-G title, Canada''s Crawford places 11th

    BEAVER CREEK VILLAGE, Colo. — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde of Norway continued his hot start to the World Cup ski season with a super-G title in Beaver Creek on Sunday. Kilde's winning time of one minute and 10.73 seconds was just two-tenths of second ahead of Swiss rival Marco Odermatt. Alexis Pinturault of France was third in 1:11.03. The Norwegian also won Saturday's downhill in Colorado with Odermatt finishing second and Toronto's James Crawford placing third. Crawford managed an 11th-place finis

  • World Cup 2022: Canada still looking to make history in final World Cup match

    Canada is looking to go out with a bang as they hope to leave Qatar with their first ever points at a World Cup when they face Morocco on Thursday.

  • Simons' career-best 45 points carries Portland past Utah

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored a career-high 45 points and blocked a potential 3-pointer with 4.6 seconds left to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 116-111 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. The Jazz led 111-110 after Kelly Olynyk’s twisting jumper and then had a chance to tie it at 114, but Simons swiped the ball from Jordan Clarkson as he rose for a 3-point attempt from the right angle. The Trail Blazers had lost seven of their last eight games before winning this thril

  • Canada exits World Cup with few silver linings

    Canada was one of only two teams at the World Cup to finish without a point.

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s

  • Blues coach puts Binnington on blast after latest antics: Just 'stop the puck'

    Blues head coach Craig Berube has had enough of his goalie's wild outbursts after another embarrassing scene unfolded in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

  • Mavs' Doncic, Hardaway team up in 121-100 win over Knicks

    NEW YORK (AP) — Luka Doncic had a game-high 30 points, Tim Hardaway Jr. chipped in 28 points against his former team, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the New York Knicks 121-100 on Saturday. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 17 points for Dallas, which outscored New York 69-41 in the second half for just its second win seven games. Forward Julius Randle led the Knicks with 24 points, and Immanuel Quickly chipped in 23. Leading scorer Jalen Brunson had 13 points playing against Dallas for the first time sin

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet: 'I need to get my s*** together'

    Fred VanVleet scored 10 points and shot 1-for-7 from three in the Toronto Raptors' 114-105 loss to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday.

  • Calgary Flames dump Panthers 6-2 in return of Matthew Tkachuk to the Saddledome

    CALGARY — Chants of "Hubie's better" erupted in Calgary's Saddledome in the third period of the Flames' 6-2 win over the visiting Florida Panthers on Tuesday. In a game that marked the return of former Flame Matthew Tkachuk in a Panthers jersey, the announced 17,086 enjoyed a night of both booing and lauding him, as well as celebrating the performance of a player who became a Flame because of Tkachuk. Jonathan Huberdeau contributed a goal and an assist to Calgary's victory as the Flames (10-9-3)

  • Ja Morant fined $35K after jawing at referee during game

    MEMPHIS, Ten.. (AP) — Memphis guard Ja Morant has been fined $35,000 for getting angry at a referee and not leaving the court “in a timely manner” after he was ejected from Wednesday's game against Minnesota. The NBA announced the fine Saturday. Morant was given a technical and tossed from the game with 1:22 left in the fourth quarter. He had 24 points in the 109-101 loss. The Grizzlies' Dillon Brooks was also ejected from that game. The NBA said in a release that Morant directed “inappropriate

  • Canada's Cynthia Appiah wins monobob bronze at World Cup in Park City, Utah

    PARK CITY, Utah — Toronto's Cynthia Appiah reached her second-straight World Cup podium on Friday, racing to bronze in the monobob event. Olympic champion Kaillie Humphries of the United States had the fastest time in both runs to take gold in one minute 42.93 seconds. Lisa Buckwitz (1:43.24) of Germany was second and Appiah was third in 1:43.26. "Looking at the times, I told myself 'We still got this,'" said Appiah. "It is so easy to fall back (in this sport), but it is just as easy to climb up

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Toronto Raptors bounced back from a pair of ugly losses with a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Pascal Siakam had 26 points and 10 assists as the Raptors (12-11) sent the Magic — the league's worst team at 5-19 — to their eighth consecutive loss. Scottie Barnes had 17 points and a season-high 14 rebounds, while Fred VanVleet had 13 points and seven assists. Former Raptor Terrence Ross and Bol Bol scored 18 points ap

  • Kelsey Mitchell wins silver in women's sprint at UCI Track Champions League

    Canadians captured three medals in the final stage of the UCI Track Champions League on Saturday, with Kelsey Mitchell, Sarah Van Dam and Maggie Coles-Lyster landing on the podium in London, England. Mitchell, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic champion in the sprint, fell to France's Mathilde Gros in the final, trailing by 0.017 seconds, after winning each of her heats to that point. The 29-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., fell short of the final in the first four stages of the Track Champions League sp

  • Ovechkin scores twice, makes history as Capitals down Canucks 5-1

    VANCOUVER — Alex Ovechkin's always enjoyed playing on the road. That showed Tuesday when he hit yet another milestone, scoring twice as his Washington Capitals downed the Canucks 5-1 in Vancouver. The 37-year-old Russian now has 403 road goals, passing Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. “It's always nice when you beat the Great One," Ovechkin said. "It doesn't matter what kind of milestone it is. It's history.” Breaking records is nothing new for the future Hall of Famer and watching his

  • Speed skater Béatrice Lamarche captures bronze, team pursuit gold at Four Continents

    Béatrice Lamarche claimed her second speed skating medal at this week's ISU Four Continents Championships with bronze in the women's 1,000 metres on Sunday in her hometown of Quebec City. She stopped the clock in one minute 17.393 seconds to finish behind winner Min-sun Kim of South Korea (1:16.066) and Kazakhstan's Yekaterina Aydova (1:16.191). Lamarche fell short of her 1:16.88 season best and 1:15.14 personal best from Jan. 4, 2020 in Calgary. Later, Lamarche partnered with Maddison Pearman o

  • Tkachuk gets mixed reception in return to Saddledome as a Florida Panther

    CALGARY — Boos and cheers greeted Matthew Tkachuk in his first game in Calgary as a Florida Panther, although there was more of the former whenever the puck was on his stick. A standout player for Calgary in his first six NHL seasons, Tkachuk was unlikely to get a neutral reaction at the Saddledome showing up in enemy colours after telling the Flames in the summer he didn't want to be part of the team in the future. The Flames dumped the visitors 6-2 for a second win over the Panthers in less th

  • It's a bad year to be an NHL goaltender

    In this week's 10 insights and observations, we look at the goaltending dip, breakout seasons and an extremely early playoff picture.