Anthony Anderson Shares Photo and Jovial Message After On-Set Injury in South Africa: ‘Who Needs a Stuntman? Me, That’s Who’

Anthony Anderson joked that “he’s not as young as I used to be!” in a jovial Instagram post Thursday, revealing — with a photo of him on a stretcher — that he was injured while filming a fight scene on the set of his upcoming movie “G20.”

“I spent the night in the emergency room. Movie set fight gone wrong. Me against two goons and a chair! Guess who didn’t win! Who needs a stuntman? Me that’s who! I’m not as young as I used to be! CT scan and X-rays showed nothing fractured or broken in my back just a deep contusion. That chair will never be the same though! Bloodied and bowed but never broken,” Anderson wrote.

Ouch.

Anderson is co-starring in “G20,” a political-action-thriller starring Viola Davis as Taylor Sutton, a U.S. president who must channel her extensive state leadership and military experience to defend her country when a terrorist group overtakes the G20 Summit. We’re sold, obviously.

Shooting was supposed to begin on the film last summer but production was delayed by the actor’s strike. “G20” subsequently received a SAG-AFTRA waiver to continue filming but Davis hit the pause button out of solidarity with both SAG-AFTRA and WGA, which was also on-strike at the time.

“I love this movie, but I do not feel that it would be appropriate for this production to move forward during the strike,” Davis said at the time. “I appreciate that the producers on the project agree with this decision. JuVee Productions and I stand in solidarity with actors, SAG/AFTRA and the WGA.”

“G20” also stars Marsai Martin, Ramón Rodríguez, Antony Starr, Douglas Hodge, Elizabeth Marvel, Sabrina Impacciatore and Clark Gregg.

Developed with MRC Film, “G20” will be distributed by Prime Video, though the release date hasn’t yet been set. Patricia Riggen is directing from a screenplay by Noah and Logan Miller.

