Anthony Anderson Says He'll 'Lose My Mind' If He Ends His Nomination Streak at the Emmys: 'Time for a Win'

anthony-anderson.jpg

Jesse Grant/Getty Anthony Anderson

Anthony Anderson is done waiting for his Emmy Award.

The black-ish actor, 51, received his seventh nomination for outstanding lead actor in a comedy series at the 2021 Emmy Awards. It is also the ABC series' fourth time being nominated for outstanding comedy series, of which he is an executive producer.

"I was ready for the nomination streak to end a long time ago. This is the 7th nomination. 11 total, but yeah I'm done with the nomination part," Anderson tells PEOPLE on Friday at the TV Academy Reception honoring 73rd Emmy Awards nominees.

"It's time for a win. I'll be honest. It's time for a win," he adds.

On Sunday, if the comedian takes home the Emmy, he tells PEOPLE, "I'll probably cry, scream, I might even cuss a little bit. I don't know. You never know until you're in that moment."

anthony-anderson-2.jpg

Richard Cartwright/ABC Anthony Anderson in "Black-ish"

"Will I have something prepared? Yes. Will I go off script? Yes. Will I probably lose my mind and lose my place? Yes. Will they probably play music to get me off the stage? Yes," Anderson jokes.

Black-ish, which also stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown, Jenifer Lewis, and Laurence Fishburne, first premiered in September 2014 and is coming to an end next year with the eighth season. It also produced two spinoffs during its run, grown-ish and mixed-ish.

The sitcom features the Johnson family as they navigated being a Black family in a predominantly white area. Although there are many moments of joy, the series has also tackled numerous conversations about racism, police brutality, and America's history of slavery.

"More people stop me on the street and talk about how much they learned from our show," Anderson tells PEOPLE ahead of the Emmy Awards. "So I love the history lesson that we're giving in terms of culture, in terms of character, in terms of things that are happening in a particular community but that resonate with the world."

He adds, "It means something great to be a part of the zeitgeist and to have a show that you can take teachable moments and learn from."

Series creator Kenya Barris drew inspiration from the late Norman Lear's sitcoms All in the Family and The Jeffersons because the Black families were "unapologetic in who they are," says Anderson.

"I believe that we should all be able to speak our truth and that's what we're doing and I love doing that every week," the black-ish star adds.

BLACK-ISH - ABC's "black-ish" stars Yara Shahidi as Zoey Johnson, Marcus Scribner as Andre Johnson, Jr., Jenifer Lewis as Ruby Johnson, Austin and Berlin Gross as Devonte Johnson, Laurence Fishburne as Pops Johnson, Marsai Martin as Diane Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rainbow Johnson, Anthony Anderson as Andre "Dre" Johnson, and Miles Brown as Jack Johnson

Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty

In an August issue of PEOPLE, Anderson touched on his emotions as the ABC show comes to an end.

"It's bittersweet to be a part of something from its inception," he told PEOPLE at the time. "Helping to develop it and usher it into the world and to work with my cast and crew and production team for almost 10 years now, and to know that that's coming to an end."

"But we've done some great television, we've done a lot of great things for the culture," he continued.

Anderson also admitted that although he's not entirely sure what his lasting impact will be, "I know that black-ish is definitely a big part of what that legacy may be, just in terms of what it means for storytelling, from our perspective and the culture itself."

The 73rd Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, air live on CBS and Paramount+ Sunday, Sept. 19, at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT.