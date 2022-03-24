Anthony Anderson Rides With Strangers And It's The Most NYC Adventure Ever

Anthony Anderson has moved back to New York for the “Law & Order” reboot, and he’s already making random friends!

The “Black-ish” star shared a funny video showing him driving strangers Alex and Charm in their vehicle earlier this week. The odd scenario came about because Anderson walked to a Best Buy to purchase televisions for his new home and needed a way to deliver them, he said. He met Alex in line and asked him for a ride.

So off they went, with Anderson at the wheel, in an adventure that included a reverse gear that actually makes the car go forward.

Making sure that the camera showed his passengers, Anderson joked: “So if I don’t make it back, or I don’t make it back to the set of ‘Law & Order,’ call the police. This is what they look like. They know my name, Charm!”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

