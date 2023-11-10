Anthony Anderson & Mom Doris Bowman Replacing Jamie & Corinne Foxx As Hosts Of Fox Game Show ‘We Are Family’

Black-ish alum Anthony Anderson and his mom Doris Bowman (aka “Mama Doris”) are teaming up to host Fox’s new midseason music-centric guessing game show We Are Family. The mother and son duo are replacing previously announced Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne, who are unable to host the show due to a scheduling conflict for Foxx, not a big surprise following all the strike-related production changes and delays. He is still set to executive produce the series, which will premiere Wednesday, January 3.

Showcasing non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their hidden famous family member, We Are Family will feature a studio audience entirely comprised of 100 contestants playing through multiple rounds of clues and gameplay to win up to $100,000 each by correctly guessing which celebrity the performer is related to before they are revealed.

“We’re so excited to have Anthony and Doris headline We Are Family,” said Allison Wallach, President of Unscripted Programming at Fox Entertainment. “They embody everything that’s special about this show –a ton of laughs, a lot of heart and some friendly on the edge-of-your-seat competition that the whole family can enjoy.”

Celebrities appearing on We Are Family will range from musicians and professional athletes to actors and beyond. Viewers also will be encouraged to play along at home with their families to see if they can figure out the famous face behind the talented relative.

“I jumped at the opportunity to host We Are Family and can’t wait for you to see all the celebrities, their relatives and the many surprises we have in store this season – and with my mama by my side, you never know what’s going to happen!,” said Anderson.

The series is co-produced by Fox’s in-house unscripted studio, Fox Alternative Entertainment, which created the program, and Apploff Entertainment. Jeff Apploff, Joni Day and Foxx are executive producers. Matilda Zoltowski is the showrunner and an executive producer on the series. We Are Family is distributed internationally by Fox Entertainment Global.

Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated Anderson starred for eight seasons in the critically praised hit sitcom black-ish, where he portrayed Andre “Dre” Johnson and also served as executive producer. He recently completed a six-week journey around Europe with his mother for their reality series Trippin’ with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris.

Bowman previously teamed up with Anderson for several shows including To Tell The Truth and Trippin’ with Anthony Anderson and Mama Doris. Bowman has also appeared on black-ish and House Haunters.

Foxx, who also hosts Fox’s Beat Shazam game show, was replaced by Nick Cannon for Season 6 while he recovered from a medical issue. Foxx’s daughter Corinne, who serves as DJ, on the show, was replaced by Kelly Osbourne.

