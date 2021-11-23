Anthony Anderson and Hugh Dancy Join ‘Law & Order’ Revival at NBC

Anthony Anderson will reprise his role as Det. Kevin Bernard on NBC’s revival of “Law & Order.” Hugh Dancy has also joined the cast in a lead role, which will be an assistant district attorney. Anderson becomes the first “Law & Order” alum to join the revival.

The two join Jeffrey Donovan on the upcoming show. Like Dancy, Donovan will play an NYPD detective character new to the franchise.

The series, which NBC surprisingly renewed for a 21st season in September, will pick up where it left off, when it was abruptly canceled in 2010.

“Law & Order” featured an ensemble cast over the years, though its most recent version starred Sam Waterston, Anthony Anderson, Jeremy Sisto, S. Epatha Merkerson, Linus Roache and Alana De La Garza.

“Law & Order” will be executive produced by Wolf, Arthur Forney and Peter Jankowski. Rick Eid will serve as the showrunner. The series will be produced by Universal Television and Wolf Entertainment.

“Law & Order” premiered in 1990 and launched Wolf’s first (of many) procedural franchise, which would be spun off with “Law & Order: SVU” (which has surpassed the original version’s run, now in its 22nd season). “Law & Order: Criminal Intent,” “Law & Order: Trial By Jury,” “Law & Order: LA,” “Law & Order: True Crime” and the most recent addition “Law & Order: Organized Crime.” Only “Organized Crime” and “SVU” are still airing.

More to come…