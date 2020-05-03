Anthony Alfredo delivers Saturday Night Thunder victory at virtual Dover
Anthony Alfredo won the eNASCAR iRacing Saturday Night Thunder 125-lap race at virtual Dover International Speedway.
Alfredo took the lead for the final time from Alex Labbe coming to six laps to go and went on to take the checkered flag.
Alfredo, a 21-year-old driver for Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, led 15 of the 125 laps in the main event. It was the first Saturday Night Thunder win for the driver known as “Fast Pasta” after scoring two top 10s in the previous three races.
“To win one is definitely huge,” Alfredo said. “It felt like real life to me as far as the meaning of it and how hard it was, the intensity, the emotions.”
Alfredo, who credits Coca-Cola iRacing Series drivers Jimmy Mullis and Zack Novak with helping him, now has a 9.8 average finish in the four races. Last Saturday at Talladega, Alfredo led six laps and was in contention for the win when he was turned at the start-finish line as the field took the white flag.
“I have learned so much about iRacing from them,” Alfredo said. “It‘s so cool that NASCAR and iRacing have put these events on for us drivers to have fun and learn something for when we go back racing.”
The No. 33 Chevrolet that Alfredo drove at Dover sported a special paint scheme honoring late Air Force crew chief Wally Yocum.
Labbe, who was the first among the top finishers to make the final pit stop on Lap 77, finished second after leading 14 laps.
“It was pretty intense,” Labbe said about his late battle with Alfredo. “I tried a little different strategy with tires a little earlier than everybody.”
Raphael Lessard, Chase Cabre and last week‘s winner Landon Huffman rounded out the top five.
Brett Moffitt started 26th after winning the second Last Chance Qualifier and finished sixth.
Ruben Garcia, Ryan Truex, Kaz Grala and Donny Lia completed the top 10. Lia led the opening 78 laps, but fell a lap down when he was caught speeding exiting the pits after his stop on Lap 79.
Race results
Fin
Str
Car
Driver
Mfr
Led
Status
1
9
33
Anthony Alfredo
Chevrolet
15
Running
2
4
90
Alex Labbe
Chevrolet
14
Running
3
5
04
Raphael Lessard
Toyota
2
Running
4
6
4
Chase Cabre
Toyota
2
Running
5
3
75
Landon Huffman
Chevrolet
0
Running
6
26
23
Brett Moffitt
Chevrolet
0
Running
7
17
27
Ruben Garcia
Toyota
0
Running
8
23
40
Ryan Truex
Chevrolet
0
Running
9
7
29
Kaz Grala
Chevrolet
14
Running
10
1
07
Donny Lia
Toyota
78
Running
11
21
8
Jeb Burton
Chevrolet
0
Running
12
25
21
Sam Mayer
Chevrolet
0
Running
13
22
55
Will Rodgers
Ford
0
Running
14
14
98
Chase Briscoe
Ford
0
Running
15
2
25
Stephen Leicht
Toyota
0
Running
16
18
44
Tommy Joe Martins
Chevrolet
0
Disconnected
17
16
19
Derek Kraus
Toyota
0
Disconnected
18
24
74
Bayley Currey
Chevrolet
0
Running
19
8
45
Ty Majeski
Chevrolet
0
Disconnected
20
11
81
Christian Eckes
Toyota
0
Disconnected
21
15
9
Noah Gragson
Chevrolet
0
Disconnected
22
10
88
Josh Berry
Chevrolet
0
Disconnected
23
13
3
Drew Herring
Toyota
0
Disconnected
24
12
38
Todd Gilliland
Ford
0
Disconnected
25
20
26
Tyler Ankrum
Chevrolet
0
Disconnected
26
19
51
Ryan Vargas
Chevrolet
0
Disconnected