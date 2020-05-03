Anthony Alfredo delivers Saturday Night Thunder victory at virtual Dover

Anthony Alfredo won the eNASCAR iRacing Saturday Night Thunder 125-lap race at virtual Dover International Speedway.

Alfredo took the lead for the final time from Alex Labbe coming to six laps to go and went on to take the checkered flag.

Alfredo, a 21-year-old driver for Richard Childress Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, led 15 of the 125 laps in the main event. It was the first Saturday Night Thunder win for the driver known as “Fast Pasta” after scoring two top 10s in the previous three races.

“To win one is definitely huge,” Alfredo said. “It felt like real life to me as far as the meaning of it and how hard it was, the intensity, the emotions.”

Alfredo, who credits Coca-Cola iRacing Series drivers Jimmy Mullis and Zack Novak with helping him, now has a 9.8 average finish in the four races. Last Saturday at Talladega, Alfredo led six laps and was in contention for the win when he was turned at the start-finish line as the field took the white flag.

“I have learned so much about iRacing from them,” Alfredo said. “It‘s so cool that NASCAR and iRacing have put these events on for us drivers to have fun and learn something for when we go back racing.”

The No. 33 Chevrolet that Alfredo drove at Dover sported a special paint scheme honoring late Air Force crew chief Wally Yocum.

Labbe, who was the first among the top finishers to make the final pit stop on Lap 77, finished second after leading 14 laps.

“It was pretty intense,” Labbe said about his late battle with Alfredo. “I tried a little different strategy with tires a little earlier than everybody.”

Raphael Lessard, Chase Cabre and last week‘s winner Landon Huffman rounded out the top five.

Brett Moffitt started 26th after winning the second Last Chance Qualifier and finished sixth.

Ruben Garcia, Ryan Truex, Kaz Grala and Donny Lia completed the top 10. Lia led the opening 78 laps, but fell a lap down when he was caught speeding exiting the pits after his stop on Lap 79.

