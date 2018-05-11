Anthony Alford's bittersweet big-league sojourn all about the mental game

Anthony Alford certainly doesn’t mind being in the big leagues, but arguably they aren’t the best place for him. (Getty)

TORONTO — Prior to the season the Toronto Blue Jays figured Anthony Alford would reach the majors at some point in 2018 — probably not in May though.

For the second straight year, a series of outfield injuries has forced the Blue Jays’ into elevating Alford from a starting spot in the high minors to a bench role on the big club.

“Ideally for him he’s down playing every day,” John Gibbons says. “But this is the number one team in the organization so you have to worry about this one first and foremost.”

Since getting called up on May 5, Alford has made just eight trips to the plate with one pinch-running appearance thrown into the mix. So, what does a top prospect (ranking between 47-60 on MLB, Baseball America and Baseball Prospectus pre-season lists) do to continue his development when he’s not playing much? According to Alford it’s all about mental reps — something that veteran outfielder Curtis Granderson is helping him with.

“I’m learning from watching the guys that are playing and getting those mental reps,” he says. “On [Thursday] me and Curtis were on the bench and every situation that came up he’d say ‘OK what are you doing here?’”

The 37-year-old is providing a valuable example to Alford, especially as he’s playing a platoon role himself at the moment and showing the rookie how to make the best use of non-playing time.

“The big thing about him getting a chance to see someone that’s been fortunate enough to play like me is saying ‘wow this guy isn’t playing every day like I haven’t been right now but he’s still ready to play and when they’re calling his name he’s ready to go out there.’ Maybe that could be something he takes from me even though I don’t have to tell him per se,” Granderson says.

Alford also credits the veteran for providing assistance when it comes to his approach at the dish — a surprising strength for the youngster considering he started playing baseball full-time as recently as September 2014.

“He can help me a lot in terms of the mental part of the game,” he says. “Our style may be different with him hitting left and me hitting right, but I can talk to him about an approach.”

Granderson is happy to oblige with big-picture advice.

“Whether you’re left-handed, right-handed or switch hitter, you’ve got to go in there and be ready to hit,” he says. “You can also tell when a pitcher’s not ready to pitch to you. You can just sense it.”

If Alford wants to get a little more nitty-gritty with mechanics he has a resident right-handed swing guru in Josh Donaldson.

“If I want to break down mechanics the person to talk to for me is Josh Donaldson. He helped me a lot last year and so did Jose Bautista,” he says. “But I don’t like to get too much into the mechanics though, I like to think about the approach.”

If the speedy outfielder is done pondering hitting and wants to soak up some knowledge on the defensive side of the game he’s got one of the best in the business sitting in centre, willing and able to help.

“Kevin Pillar is someone who I really admire how he plays defensively,” he says. “I think over time I’ll be able to learn a lot from him.”

Ultimately, the best learning is done hands-on, and if the Blue Jays had their druthers, that’s the kind of education Alford — who’s only played 13 games at the Triple-A level — would be getting in Buffalo. It’s clear, though, that the 23-year-old is making the best possible use of his time.

The situation isn’t so bad for him, especially considering the difference in how he’s being compensated for that time.

“For his well-being he needs to be playing, but he don’t mind the big leagues either,” Gibbons says. “Guys like the difference in the salary. No doubt.”

