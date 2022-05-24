Anthony Albanese tells Quad summit Australia will help build stronger Indo-Pacific

Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

The prime minister, Anthony Albanese, has praised the leaders of US, Japan and India as Australia’s “like-minded friends”, saying his new government will bring fresh energy and resources to the goal of ensuring a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Meeting the US president, Joe Biden, the Japanese prime minister, Fumio Kishida, and the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, in his first official meeting as prime minister, Albanese highlighted his government’s commitment to a more ambitious climate change policy as being in alignment with the goals of the Quad – the name given to the quadrilateral security dialogue between the four countries.

He stressed that Australia’s commitment to the Quad had not changed, and “will not change” under his leadership.

“The new Australian government’s priorities align with the Quad agenda – taking action on climate change, and building a stronger and more resilient Indo-Pacific region, through better economic security, better cybersecurity, better energy security and better environmental and health security,” Albanese said.

“We will stand firm on our values and our beliefs, on what we know will enhance the prosperity and stability of our region and what is firmly in the interests of all those who call the Indo-Pacific home.”

He said that Australia wanted to take the next steps to pursuing positive and practical ways to supporting a “free, open and resilient Indo-Pacific”, and that he believed climate change was the main economic and security challenge for the island countries of the Pacific.

“Under my government, Australia will set a new target to reduce emissions by 43% by 2030, putting us on track for net zero by 2050,” Albanese said.

“We will bring more energy and resources to securing our region as we enter a new and more complex phase in the Pacific’s strategic environment. And we will continue to stand with you, our like-minded friends, and collectively, we will continue to stand up for each other.

“Our cooperation is built on the values that we share – a commitment to representative democracy, the rule of law and the right to live in peace. Today, we look ahead to what we’re yet to do.”

The US president spoke more assertively about the security threat in the region, saying the world was facing a “transformative moment” where the challenge ahead was a contest between democracies and autocracies.

“That is what this is about – democracies v autocracies and we have to make sure we deliver,” Biden said.

Ahead of the meeting, Biden had indicated that the US would be prepared to intervene militarily to defend Taiwan if necessary, remarks which departed from the US’s longstanding position of strategic ambiguity.

Biden also spoke at length about the war in Ukraine, saying Russia’s aggression in Europe was a “dark hour in our shared history”, and highlighted the challenge facing the Quad to maintain regional security in the Indo-Pacific region.

“The Russian brutal and unprovoked war against Ukraine has triggered a humanitarian catastrophe; innocent civilians have been killed on the streets and millions of refugees are internally displaced as well as exiled,” Biden said.

“This is more than just a European issue. This is a global issue.”

Biden said shortly before Russia had launched its invasion, his administration had launched its Indo-Pacific strategy that was aimed at advancing “a free, open, connected, and secure” Indo-Pacific region.

“Russia’s assault on Ukraine only heightens the importance of those goals,” he said. “The fundamental principles of international order, territorial integrity and sovereignty, international law, human rights must always be defended regardless of where they are violated in the world.

“So the Quad has a lot of work to do … in keeping this region peaceful and stable.”

While he did not directly mention China, Biden made clear that he did not want to see similar aggression in the Indo-Pacific, and emphasised the US’s role as an Indo-Pacific power.

“We are going to stand with our close democratic partners and we are going to stand for the shared values and the shared vision we all have,” Biden said.

Biden also congratulated Albanese on his election win, and joked about the physical toll of his visit to Tokyo within 24 hours of being elected.

“You got sworn in, got on a plane – and if you fall asleep while you’re here, it’s OK, because I don’t know how you’re doing it,” he said. “It’s really quite extraordinary, just getting off the campaign trail as well.”

Kishida also congratulated Albanese on his election win and thanked him for attending the summit so soon after becoming prime minister. He also spoke about the changing security outlook in the region and the “grave incident” of Russia’s invasion into Ukraine that was in breach of the principles of the UN security charter.

Kishida said it was critical that the Quad not allow “a similar incident to happen in the Indo-Pacific”.

“Because of the harsh reality that is unfolding, it is extremely significant for us to get together … to show the four countries’ solidarity and our shared commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he said.

Modi, who has frustrated his Quad partners for refusing to take a harder line against Russian aggression in Ukraine because of its security ties with the superpower, said that the Quad was giving new energy and enthusiasm to the defence of democracy.

“At the Quad level our mutual cooperation is encouraging of a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific which is a shared objective for all of us,” Modi said.

Along with the security threat in the region and China’s expansionist goals in the Pacific, the Quad meeting will also discuss supply chain and trade principles under the US’s newly announced Indo-Pacific economic strategy, a 5G and 6G telecommunication strategy, and shared goals on vaccine development, climate change and infrastructure.

Albanese will meet each of the Quad leaders in a series of bilateral meetings on Tuesday afternoon which are expected to focus on measures aimed at containing Chinese aggression in the region.

The foreign affairs minister, Penny Wong, met with the Indian foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on Monday night, and met with the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, and the White House Indo-Pacific coordinator, Kurt Campbell, on Tuesday morning.

Wong said that in the meetings China’s new security pact with Solomon Islands and the challenge of climate change across the region had been raised. She said that while she had emphasised Australia’s unchanged commitment to the Quad and the Aukus agreement, it was also important to point out Labor’s more ambitious climate policy as a change from the position held by the Morrison government.

“Obviously we discussed what was happening in the Pacific, Solomon Islands and the events we have seen in the Pacific and the importance of working with other partners to secure the region,” she said.