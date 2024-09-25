Anthem Sports & Entertainment acquires Canadian specialty channels Hollywood Suite

TORONTO — Anthem Sports & Entertainment has acquired independent Canadian broadcaster Hollywood Suite.

Anthem, a Toronto-based global multiplatform media company, says the acquisition diversifies its movie offerings, which includes film distribution house Gravitas Ventures and U.S. television channel HDNet Movies.

Hollywood Suite operates four linear TV channels featuring uncut, commercial-free films from the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s and 2000s, also available on-demand.

The deal is pending regulatory approval from the CRTC and would keep Hollywood Suite president David Kines in his role.

Anthem also owns entertainment brand AXS TV, game-show channel Game TV and sports channels Fight Network and Game Plus.

Anthem CEO Leonard Asper says he looks forward to working closely with Kines and the Hollywood Suite team.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25, 2024.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press