Anthea Turner admits missing Botox in lockdown as she's feeling old

Anthea Turner, pictured in May 2019, admitted she is missing Botox in lockdown. (Getty Images)

Anthea Turner has admitted feeling “old” as she revealed her Botox is wearing off.

The 60-year-old TV presenter revealed she is starting to feel the effects of not being able to visit the hair and beauty salon after over 60 days in lockdown.

Turner told ITV’s Loose Women over video link: "I feel a bit old actually, you know when people say 'oh 50 is the new 40' but no, 60 is 60."

She added: "This is called lockdown locks, this is called 'I haven't been able to get to the hairdressers'.

Anthea Turner was looking fabulous on 'Loose Women'. (ITV)

"Also I've got no nails, and I haven't been able to frown quite like this for a while."

Despite her protests the Loose Women hosts hailed Turner for looking “fabulous”.

Turner also opened up about being forced to postpone her wedding to business tycoon Mark Armstrong , due travelling restrictions imposed in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic.

The former Blue Peter presenter said: "I'm so chilled about it because I might be old but I'm happy.

"It wasn't like we had invited everybody and booked everything. We had every intention of getting married in Italy in September and it is going to be next year now.

"We haven't even tried to make any plans, you might as well park it."

Anthea Turner, pictured in September 2019, turned 60 in lockdown. (Getty Images)

Turner has been married twice before. First to her former manager Peter Powell from 1990-1998 and then to Grant Bovey from 2000 to 2012. Their divorce was finalised in 2015 on the grounds of Bovey’s infidelity.

The former GMTV presenter appeared on Celebrity First Dates in 2015 and published a book called How To Survive Divorce in 2017.

She became engaged to Armstrong last year after just five months of dating.

Turner said: "Mark is the absolute love of my life, we adore each other.

"He makes me smile every day and we are excited about our life together. Sometimes, when you are a bit older and you have lived, something tells you this is so right, you just know.

"People might say why do you have to get married, or why would you want to. It is because I do believe in marriage, and I can’t think of a nicer person to be with for the rest of my life.

"I’ve always said I would get married again, I knew I would meet someone, that I would not be on my own. I definitely never put up the shutters to finding love again, with 'keep away' tattooed on my forehead."