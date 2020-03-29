What Is Antevenio, S.A.'s (EPA:ALANT) Share Price Doing?

Antevenio, S.A. (EPA:ALANT), which is in the media business, and is based in Spain, saw significant share price movement during recent months on the ENXTPA, rising to highs of €8.44 and falling to the lows of €5.00. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Antevenio's current trading price of €5.00 reflective of the actual value of the small-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Antevenio’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's the opportunity in Antevenio?

Good news, investors! Antevenio is still a bargain right now. According to my valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is €7.40, but it is currently trading at €5.00 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. Another thing to keep in mind is that Antevenio’s share price may be quite stable relative to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. This means that if you believe the current share price should move towards its intrinsic value over time, a low beta could suggest it is not likely to reach that level anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range again.

Can we expect growth from Antevenio?

ENXTPA:ALANT Past and Future Earnings March 29th 2020

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of Antevenio, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the next few years, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? Although ALANT is currently undervalued, the negative outlook does bring on some uncertainty, which equates to higher risk. Consider whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to ALANT, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on ALANT for some time, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you dig deeper into the stock. Given its current undervaluation, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

Price is just the tip of the iceberg. Dig deeper into what truly matters – the fundamentals – before you make a decision on Antevenio. You can find everything you need to know about Antevenio in the latest infographic research report. If you are no longer interested in Antevenio, you can use our free platform to see my list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

