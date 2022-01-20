Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee take on DeRozan and the Bulls

Chicago Bulls (28-15, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (28-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and DeMar DeRozan meet when Milwaukee squares off against Chicago. Antetokounmpo ranks third in the NBA averaging 28.6 points per game and DeRozan ranks eighth in the league averaging 25.7 points per game.

The Bucks are 6-2 against opponents in the Central Division. Milwaukee is second in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.0 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Bulls are 19-9 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago is eighth in the NBA scoring 111.2 points per game while shooting 47.5%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grayson Allen is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bucks, while averaging 12 points. Antetokounmpo is shooting 53.2% and averaging 31.8 points over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

Lonzo Ball is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, while averaging 13 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals. DeRozan is averaging 22.5 points and 5.7 assists over the past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 4-6, averaging 113.3 points, 47.8 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 112.7 points, 41.7 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.2 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Brook Lopez: out (back).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (knee), Javonte Green: out (adductor), Lonzo Ball: out (knee), Zach LaVine: out (knee).

