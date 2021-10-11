Antetokounmpo makes preseason debut in Bucks win

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored eight points in 17 minutes in his preseason debut for the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, who had eight players score in double digits in a 130-110 victory against the Oklahoma Thunder on Sunday night.

The Bucks are being careful with Antetokounmpo, who hyperextended his left knee in the Eastern Conference finals but returned for the NBA Finals. He was named Finals MVP after leading the Bucks to the title in six games against the Phoenix Suns.

Khris Middleton (14 points) and Jrue Holiday (11 points) also made their preseason debuts for the Bucks.

Jordan Nwora led the Bucks with 14 points and Elijah Bryant also scored 14.

Luguentz Dort scored 19 for the Thunder.

SPURS 101, MAGIC 100

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) – Dejounte Murray scored 18 points on 8-for-12 shooting and Lonnie Walker IV scored 16 and San Antonio held off a late Orlando flurry.

The Spurs entered the fourth quarter with an 81-64 advantage and maintained the 17-point lead until R.J. Hampton’s tip-in with 7:24 left started a 13-0 run for Orlando in just more than two minutes. Orlando’s Wendell Carter Jr. converted a 3-point play to tie it at 98-all before Keita Bates-Diop made a 3-pointer with 1:02 left to seal it for San Antonio.

Keldon Johnson added 12 points for the Spurs.

Terrence Ross scored 20 points for Orlando, Mo Bamba 16 with 10 rebounds and Carter 14 on 6-for-8 shooting.

BULLS 102, CAVALIERS 101

CLEVELAND (AP) – Demar DeRozan scored 23 points and Alize Johnson scored 14 with 11 rebounds in Chicago’s win over Cleveland.

Devon Dotson hit a 3-pointer to bring Chicago within 99-98 with 1:20 left and Ayo Dosunmu made a layup to give the Bulls the lead for good. Following a Cavs turnover, Dosunmu hit a short shot to clinch it with 13.8 seconds left.

Zach Levine added 13 points for the Bulls.

Lauri Markkanen scored 18 for Cleveland, Evan Mobley 15 and Jarrett Allen 12 on 6-for-8 shooting.

The Associated Press