Antetokounmpo and the Bucks take on the Pelicans

Milwaukee Bucks (19-11, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (9-21, 14th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with New Orleans. He's second in the league averaging 27.0 points per game.

The Pelicans are 4-9 on their home court. New Orleans allows 109.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.9 points per game.

The Bucks are 9-7 on the road. Milwaukee is second in the league with 47.3 rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 11.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Valanciunas is averaging 18.7 points and 12.1 rebounds for the Pelicans. Brandon Ingram is averaging 25.5 points over the last 10 games for New Orleans.

Antetokounmpo is shooting 52.9% and averaging 27.0 points for the Bucks. Jrue Holiday is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pelicans: 5-5, averaging 108.1 points, 46.5 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.1 points per game.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 113.0 points, 47.2 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Daulton Hommes: out (fibula), Kira Lewis Jr.: out for season (knee), Zion Williamson: out (foot).

Bucks: George Hill: day to day (reconditioning), Donte DiVincenzo: out (health and safety protocols), Wesley Matthews: out (health and safety protocols), DeMarcus Cousins: out (personal), Khris Middleton: out (knee), Semi Ojeleye: out (calf), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (health protocols), Brook Lopez: out (back).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press