Antetokounmpo and the Bucks host the Jazz

Utah Jazz (17-14, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (20-8, second in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks square off against the Utah Jazz. Antetokounmpo is currently third in the NBA averaging 30.6 points per game.

The Bucks have gone 13-3 at home. Milwaukee is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Jazz are 6-9 in road games. Utah is eighth in the league with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarred Vanderbilt averaging 2.5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jrue Holiday is averaging 19.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bucks. Antetokounmpo is averaging 23.7 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Malik Beasley averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Jazz, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Jordan Clarkson is shooting 44.0% and averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 112.9 points, 47.3 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Jazz: 5-5, averaging 118.9 points, 44.7 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.9 points.

INJURIES:

Jazz: Simone Fontecchio: out (ankle), Collin Sexton: out (hamstring), Johnny Juzang: out (wrist).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press