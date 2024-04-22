Antetokounmpo and the Bucks host Indiana with 1-0 series lead

Indiana Pacers (47-35, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (49-33, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Bucks -1.5; over/under is 225

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Bucks lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Bucks defeated the Pacers 109-94 in the last meeting. Damian Lillard led the Bucks with 35 points, and Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 36 points.

The Bucks are 10-7 against opponents in the Central Division. Milwaukee is fourth in the NBA averaging 119.0 points and is shooting 48.7% from the field.

The Pacers are 11-6 against Central Division opponents. Indiana averages 30.8 assists per game to lead the Eastern Conference, paced by Tyrese Haliburton with 10.9.

The Bucks are shooting 48.7% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points lower than the 49.6% the Pacers allow to opponents. The Pacers are shooting 50.7% from the field, 3.7% higher than the 47.0% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.4 points, 11.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists for the Bucks. Bobby Portis is averaging 16.8 points and 8.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Siakam is averaging 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Pacers. Haliburton is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 4-6, averaging 108.1 points, 43.9 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points per game.

Pacers: 6-4, averaging 120.6 points, 43.5 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo: day to day (calf).

Pacers: Bennedict Mathurin: out for season (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press