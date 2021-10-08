Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) delivers shareholders enviable 457% return over 1 year, surging 8.1% in the last week alone

While stock picking isn't easy, for those willing to persist and learn, it is possible to buy shares in great companies, and generate wonderful returns. When you buy and hold the right company, the returns can make a huge difference to both you and your family. For example, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has generated a beautiful 457% return in just a single year. It's also good to see the share price up 34% over the last quarter. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 7.9% in the last three years.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Antero Resources isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because fast revenue growth can be easily extrapolated to forecast profits, often of considerable size.

Antero Resources grew its revenue by 43% last year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Arguably it's more than reflected in the truly wondrous share price gain of 457% in the last year. We're always cautious when the share price is up so much, but there's certainly enough revenue growth to justify taking a closer look at Antero Resources.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. You can see what analysts are predicting for Antero Resources in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Antero Resources shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 457% over one year. That certainly beats the loss of about 5% per year over the last half decade. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Antero Resources , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

