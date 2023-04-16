Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.225

Antero Midstream Corporation's (NYSE:AM) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.225 per share on 10th of May. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 8.5%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Antero Midstream Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. Without profits and cash flows increasing, it would be difficult for the company to continue paying the dividend at this level.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 41.0%. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 115% over the next year.

Antero Midstream's Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Antero Midstream has been paying dividends for a while, but the track record isn't stellar. This suggests that the dividend might not be the most reliable. Since 2017, the dividend has gone from $0.186 total annually to $0.90. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 30% a year over that time. Antero Midstream has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. Antero Midstream has impressed us by growing EPS at 81% per year over the past five years. EPS has been growing well, but Antero Midstream has been paying out a massive proportion of its earnings, which can make the dividend tough to maintain.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In general, the distributions are a little bit higher than we would like, but we can't ignore the fact the quickly growing earnings gives this stock great potential in the future. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 2 warning signs for Antero Midstream that investors should take into consideration. Is Antero Midstream not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

