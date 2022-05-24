Antenna: Including Patch, Embedded, Fractal, Smart and Reflectors

ReportLinker

Report Scope: This report provides an overview of the global antenna market and analyzes market trends. Using 2020 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2021 through 2026.

Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type and end-user application.



The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. It explains current trends, provides an analysis of the antenna vendor landscape and includes detailed profiles of the major players in the global antenna market.



Report Includes:

- 44 data tables and 32 additional tables

- An up-to-date overview of the global market for antenna systems, including patch, embedded, fractal, smart and reflectors

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2020 and 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Highlights the current and future market potential of antenna technology, along with a detailed analysis of the drivers, challenges, and opportunities within the industry

- Market outlook and forecast the market size for antenna systems in dollar value terms, and corresponding market share analysis by antenna type, end-user application, and region

- Understanding of the upcoming market opportunities and prospects for numerous types of antenna technology, and areas of focus to forecasting this market into various segments and sub-segments

- In-depth information on R&D investment, key technology issues, industry specific challenges, major types of end-user markets, and the impact on wearable computing device sales

- Coverage of antenna applications in different sectors and discussion of their benefits, limitations, and prospects in qualitative and quantitative terms

- Review of patent grants for antenna systems and related patent applications by each major category

- Descriptive company profiles of the leading global players, including Airgain Inc., Amphenol Corp., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Huber+Suhner, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson), and TE Connectivity Ltd.



Summary:

The fate of the antenna market remains tightly tied to the prospects of its applications, and with good reason: antennas are the simplest radio components.They perform the most elementary function of wireless communication: transmission and reception.



Not surprisingly, the earliest innovations of the telecommunication domains have been related mostly to antennas.Gradually, advances in signal processing relegated antenna innovation to the background.



In the modern era, the antenna is the device in which the software sophistication of signal processing meets the hardware reality of atmospheric ambiance and the primal laws of physics.



Miniaturized antennas (e.g., fractal antennas) have become popular in recent years. The improvement of antenna signal processing abilities has been another significant advancement. The development of the finite difference time domain method (FDTD), the moment method (MOM) and analytical approaches (e.g., geometric diffraction theory [GTD]), which have already been evolved into business applications, are examples of theoretical progress. In terms of antenna measurement technology, nearfield and microwave darkroom measurement technology were created, as well as antenna test field strengthening and radio source testing technology, and a test automation system.

