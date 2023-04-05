Antelope that kicks escapes from the zoo — and Massachusetts officials can’t find it

An antelope has been on the lam for about a week after escaping from a zoo in Massachusetts, and animal control officials advised area residents to not approach the animal from behind.

“Do not approach because she will run,” says a Facebook post from Ludlow Animal Control. “... instead call your local police to notify the extraction team. She can kick if (approached) from behind and startled like a horse, but will not rear on hind legs.”

The Eland antelope escaped from the Lupa Zoo in Ludlow sometime during the week of March 26, according to the Facebook post, which is dated April 5.

When reached by phone, animal control officials said they could not confirm the date of the animal’s escape and referred all questions to the zoo. The zoo did not return a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Crews were “actively” trying to catch the antelope, which was last seen by a bridge in Wilbraham, about 6 miles southeast of Ludlow, according to the post.

Eland antelopes are the world’s largest species of antelope and can weigh between 1,300 and 2,200 pounds, according to the African Wildlife Foundation. They are native to more than 17 African countries and live in open plains, sub-desert, woodland and savanna habitats.





Lupa Zoo has been closed for the winter season and is scheduled to open on April 11, according to its website.





Ludlow is about 100 miles southwest of Boston.

Rapper Rick Ross’ pet buffaloes roam free after escaping Georgia mansion, photos show

Missing tigers recaptured after escaping tornado-damaged zoo, Georgia officials say

Elephant lived alone and chained for 35 years. Now she’s headed to Georgia sanctuary